BingX Launches Metaverse ZepetoX (ZTX) Coin and Price Prediction On Its Trading Platform

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 16 October 2023 - In a significant development for the cryptocurrency market, BingX, a leading digital asset exchange, has officially introduced the highly anticipated ZTX pair to its trading platform. The move comes as a result of a strategic partnership between BingX and Zepeto, the popular Minecraft-style game that has garnered widespread acclaim with over a billion downloads.



Building on the foundation of BigTime(BIGTIME) prior success, this groundbreaking initiative marks ZepetoX's foray into the world of cryptocurrency.



ZepetoX made its debut in the cryptocurrency market shortly after the launch of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on August 28th. Since then, it has quickly gained traction, amassing a total trading volume of 400 million. One of the standout features of this project is its commitment to offering a unique gaming experience. Unlike traditional metaverse projects, it provides users with complimentary access to land, housing, and maps. As users enter the game, they unlock essential gaming features, offering them the potential to earn while playing.



Furthermore, the project places a strong emphasis on identity features. Users' land functions as a customizable stage, allowing them to decorate it according to their preferences. Users can acquire and personalize land for free, even inviting friends to explore their creative spaces. Buy ZTX coins and invest on BingX first hand.



The social dimension of the project is equally compelling. With four distinct zones encompassing Gaming, Art, Finance, and Fashion, users have the opportunity to engage in a variety of activities within their chosen zones.



Stay tuned for price prediction and updates on the exciting developments in the world of cryptocurrency and gamefi from BingX.



Hashtag: #bingx #cryptoexchange #copytrading #coinlisting



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About BingX