Poland election: Opposition eyes power as PiS falls short

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki's Law and Justice (PiS) party looks to have lost a large number of seats — and its already slim parliamentary majority.

While PiS will still have more seats than any of its rivals, it will struggle to find enough coalition allies

Former European Council President Donald Tusk, also a former prime minister, has declared victory for the opposition: 231 seats in the lower house is the magic number needed to have a working majority

The election also decides the make-up of the 100-seat Senate upper house

This election is touted as affecting future ties with the European Union and neighboring Ukraine



Poll shows ruling nationalists short of majority

A so-called late exit poll from the polling agency Ipsos shows the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party appears to have obtained 198 seats.

That figure is a sharp fall from the current slim majority Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki's party has held for the past eight years.

Even with the seats of the far-right Confederation party as a coalition partner, PiS would not have a majority.

The Monday morning poll combines half of votes counted with the results of an exit poll carried out during Sunday's election.

It shows the ruling nationalist conservative Law and Justice party with 36.6% of the votes cast.

The opposition Civic Coalition led by Donald Tusk garnered 31% of the vote, according to Ipsos, while the centrist Third Way coalition had 13.5%.

The Left party gathered 8.6% and the far-right Confederation, PiS's only natural ally won 6.4% of the vote.

"Democracy has won... This is the end of the PiS government," Tusk told party members after early polls.

For any government to pass laws, it would need at least 231 seats in the Sejm, Poland's 460-seat lower house of parliament.

PiS official says party will seek to form government

The ruling nationalist Truth and Justice (PiS) party's campaign manager, Joachim Brudzinski, has told Poland's RMF FM radio broadcaster that his party won and will seek to former a government under Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

"No matter how you look at it, we won," Brudzinski said.

It is up to Polish President Andrzej Duda, a PiS ally, to call upon a party to try to build a government.

Cezary Tomczyk, vice-chairman of Donald Tusk's Civic Coalition party, has said the governing party will seek to do everything to try to maintain power.

PiS looks to have lost its majority, but emerged as the largest party with 36.6% of the vote, according to a Monday morning poll. However, the party looks unlikely to form enough coalition partnerships to form a government, paving the way for potentially huge change after eight years of nationalist rule.

It's unclear how PiS could realistically keep its hold on power unless it managed to win over some lawmakers from opposition parties. However, that appears unlikely as it would require a large number of lawmakers to change allegiances.

Poland's Third Way co-leader rules out coalition with PiS

The co-leader of the center-right Polish Third Way coalition, which emerged as the third-largest party in third in Sunday's election on a reported 13.5% has ruled out any coalition with the nationalist Law and Justice party.

"I am ruling out such a coalition... people who voted for us wanted change, they wanted PiS removed from power," Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz told private radio RMF FM.

Three opposition parties — Donald Tusk's Civic Coalition, Third Way and the

New Left — ran separately but with the same promises of seeking to oust Law and Justice.