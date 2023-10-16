Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan hospitals running low on pharmacists

Few chances for promotions and raises than other occupations cause pharmacists to depart

  111
By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/10/16 17:19
Hospitals are having a hard time retaining pharmacists. (CNA photo)

Hospitals are having a hard time retaining pharmacists. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hospitals in Taiwan are having difficulty retaining pharmacists, despite the two-year residency program requirement for pharmacy students to graduate from local universities, per UDN.

“700 to 900 graduates enter the hospital service every year, but the turnover rate is also very high. Even if more pharmacy students are added, it won’t solve the problem of hospital retention,” said Federation of Taiwan Pharmacists Association Deputy Secretary-General Chiu Chien-chiang (邱建強).

Koo Foundation Sun Yat-Sen Cancer Center Pharmacy Department Director Chen Chao-tzu ( 陳昭姿) said that most hospitals have a shortage of pharmacists. Even if hospitals sign bonuses and annual salary increases, it is difficult to retain pharmacists.

Chen said the average annual salary of pharmacists at Taipei area hospitals has reached NT$800,000 (US$24,782). However, few raises and job promotion opportunities lead many to depart.

Pharmacist Shen Tsai-ying (沈采穎) said the average annual salary may not seem low, though pharmacy department graduates spend six years receiving their degree, which is roughly the equivalent of becoming a dentist. Furthermore, pharmacist salaries are just one-quarter of that of doctors.

To lessen pressure on hospital-based pharmacists, Shen said prescription filling duties should be delegated to community-based pharmacies, many of which fill less than 10 prescriptions a day. Shen added that community-based pharmacists also better understand each patient’s medical history.

However, Shen said the National Health Insurance Bureau continues to limit the number of medical personnel at hospitals making it difficult to improve services.
National Health Insurance Bureau
Koo Foundation Sun Yat-Sen Cancer Center
Federation of Taiwan Pharmacists Association
pharmacists
low wages

RELATED ARTICLES

90% of Taiwan office workers dissatisfied with salaries
90% of Taiwan office workers dissatisfied with salaries
2023/09/08 15:15
Taiwan tops ranking in Numbeo’s 'Global Health Care Index by Country'
Taiwan tops ranking in Numbeo’s 'Global Health Care Index by Country'
2023/07/11 16:42
Startup Island Taiwan Podcast talks future of health care with Lydia.AI
Startup Island Taiwan Podcast talks future of health care with Lydia.AI
2023/07/03 17:57
Taiwan expands use of oral COVID drugs
Taiwan expands use of oral COVID drugs
2022/05/05 16:11
New Taipei pastry chains offer tokens of appreciation to pharmacists
New Taipei pastry chains offer tokens of appreciation to pharmacists
2020/04/24 16:15