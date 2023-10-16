US think tank commits to strengthening US-Taiwan defense ties

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — American Enterprise Institute (AEI) President Robert Doar on Monday (Oct. 16) highlighted AEI's long-standing support for close U.S.-Taiwan friendship while meeting with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

In recent years, the think tank has prioritized research on America's strategic policy in Asia, Doar said. The relationships formed during this trip will assist AEI in working with U.S. policymakers to deepen partnerships in Taiwan, he said.

The think tank president said China has become a major global competitor for the U.S., and scholars and experts are working to prepare Washington for this challenge and to uphold the role of free and democratic countries in Asia. Doar said he hoped this visit would convey AEI's friendship and support for Taiwan.

AEI has also long admired Tsai's leadership and the way she has guided Taiwan's development in democracy, the economy, and culture, especially in an increasingly complex geopolitical environment, the think tank president said. He added that he looked forward to promoting more dialogue with various sectors in Taiwan.

AEI is a Washington, D.C.-based think tank founded in 1938 that researches public policy related to government, politics, economics, and social welfare.