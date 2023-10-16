Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size To See Booming Growth

Report Ocean recently released a new report on the global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market. This study report is a combination of data and analysis gleaned from several sources to help businesses comprehend the state of the market. Additionally, the research provides a thorough analysis of market development in terms of revenue and volume-changing business sector features with drivers, restraints, and breadth across numerous domains.

Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Research Report: by type (IT outsourcing, finance and accounting outsourcing, back office outsourcing, e-commerce support services, training & development outsourcing, human resource and recruitment, procurement outsourcing and others), Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), Organization Size (Large Enterprises), Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT & telecom, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, healthcare & life sciences, government & defense and others) by Region – Forecast till 2024

The Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market is projected to develop at 10.8% CAGR with 335.23 billion in the year 2024 during the forecast period. The global business process outsourcing (BPO) service market has been segmented on the basis type, deployment, organization size, vertical, and region. By type, the business process outsourcing (BPO) Service has been segmented into IT outsourcing, finance and accounting outsourcing, back office outsourcing, e-commerce support services, training & development outsourcing, human resource and recruitment, procurement outsourcing and others. The IT outsourcing segment is responsible for the largest market share of 44.6% in the year 2018, growing at a CAGR of 9.4%, during the forecast period, 2019-2024. On the basis of deployment, Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market has been segmented into cloud and on-premise. The on-premise segment responsible for the greater market share in the year 2018; it is anticipated to register the higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Major Players

WNS (Holdings) Ltd

IBM Corporation

Capgemini

Genpact

Aegis Limited

HCL Technologies Limited

eNoah

TTEC Holdings, Inc.

ADP, LLC

Conduent Inc.

Accenture PLC

Conneqt

Tech Mahindra Limited

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Infosys BPM Limited

