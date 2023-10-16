Flow Computer Market Size Expected to Fly High with Increased Demand

Report Ocean recently released a new report on the global Flow Computer Market. This study report is a combination of data and analysis gleaned from several sources to help businesses comprehend the state of the market. Additionally, the research provides a thorough analysis of market development in terms of revenue and volume-changing business sector features with drivers, restraints, and breadth across numerous domains.

Global Flow Computer Market Research Report: by Component (Hardware, Software and Services), by Operations (Single Stream Flow Computers and Multi-Stream Flow Computers), by Connectivity (Wired Flow Computers and Wireless Flow Computers), by Equipment (Pressure Gauges, Temperature Probes, Gas Composition Sensors, Meter Prover, Sampling System, Density Measurement Equipment and others), by Applications (Fuel Monitoring, Liquid & Gas Measurement, Wellhead Measurement and Optimization, Pipeline Transmission and Distribution and others) and by Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa and South America) – Forecast till 2024

The Global Flow Computer Market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.49% during the forecast period 2019-2024. A flow computer is a dedicated computer that works on algorithms and complex calculations to calculate and record the flow rate of a flowing substance as per the industry standards at a definite point of time. It provides precise and reliable results using advanced programming, damage-resistant hardware components, and graphical user interface to display the readings. Flow computer manufacturers make flow computers that use either wired or wireless networks to connect to its various hardware devices for instance pressure gauges, temperature probes, gas sensors, and distributed control systems. The global flow computer market created a revenue of USD 925.69 million in the year 2018 and is projected to attain a market value of USD 1474.13 million by the year 2024, registering a CAGR of 8.49%.

The research starts by providing a comprehensive overview of the market. It clarifies the market’s definition, division, and broad range. The paper also highlights the goals of this in-depth investigation and describes the thorough process used to gather and examine the data. A thorough understanding of the study is made possible by the comprehensive explanation of essential industry terms and concepts.

Major Players

Honeywell International Inc

Schneider Electric SE

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Emerson Electric Co

Schlumberger Limited

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Contrec Ltd

Dynamic Flow Computers, Inc

Flow Systems, Inc

Kessler-Ellis Products, Co

TechnipFMC PLC (FMC Technologies Measurement)

Flowmetrics, Inc.

ABB Ltd

OMNI Flow Computers, Inc

ProSoft Technology Inc. (Belden Inc.)

KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH (KROHNE Group)

Rockwell Automation (Allen-Bradley)

