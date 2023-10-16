Nvidia's Jensen Huang spotted at Taipei night market

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang (黃仁勳) was spotted at Taipei’s Ningxia Night Market on Sunday night (Oct. 16) increasing speculation that he will attend a Foxconn event on Wednesday.

Rumors of Huang’s attendance at Foxconn’s technology day began after the company’s Chair Young Liu (劉揚偉) said this year’s event would feature a “special guest,” according to Tech Bang. Huang did not address the rumors but did accept photos from the public and vendors, per Mirror Media.

Liu Pei-chen (劉佩真) of the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research said potential cooperation between Nvidia and Foxconn would best focus on servers, as the latter has been putting great effort into electric vehicle development.

Huang, who is often referred to in the Taiwanese media as the “godfather of AI,” was last in Taiwan in May. The CEO’s visits to Taiwan generated significant attention in local media, and the speech he delivered in May was attended by 3,500 people.