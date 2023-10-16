Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Air pollution from China to impact Taiwan for 3 days

Shanghai on Monday had 3rd-worst air pollution in world with AQI of 171

  243
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/10/16 12:32
Maps show pollution from China impacting Taiwan from Oct 15-17. (Facebook, WeatherRisk images)

Maps show pollution from China impacting Taiwan from Oct 15-17. (Facebook, WeatherRisk images)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is in the midst of a wave of air pollution from China that is predicted to last until Wednesday (Oct. 18) and people with respiratory problems are advised to avoid outdoor activities.

On Sunday (Oct. 15), the Facebook page WeatherRisk predicted that due to the strengthening of the northeasterly winds combined with the upstream winds shifting from northwest to north, foreign pollutants are more likely to blow in, and included a map showing air pollution from China arriving in Taiwan that day. However, because the northeasterly winds are predicted to be relatively weak, it is estimated that this wave of air pollution will only affect Taiwan for three days, and the air quality will gradually improve on Wednesday.

Lin Te-en (林得恩), head of the research team at National Taiwan University's Center for Weather and Climate Disaster Research, stated on his Facebook page on Monday (Oct. 16) that northeasterly winds are carrying foreign pollutants into Taiwan and central and southern Taiwan are located downwind. The accumulation of pollutants combined with the effects of photochemical reactions in the afternoon will likely cause ozone concentrations to increase, and air pollution is not expected to ease until after nightfall.

Lin explained that the air quality would be similar for three days, with northern Taiwan and Yilan County ranging between yellow and orange alert levels, signaling moderate quality air and unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups, respectively. Lin predicted that over this period, orange alerts would be in place in Yunlin County, Chiayi County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, and Pingtung County.

He advised individuals with respiratory sensitivities to minimize outdoor activities as much as possible and to wear masks when necessary if they need to go outside.

IQAir on Monday listed the air quality across Shanghai as unhealthy and ranked it as the third-most polluted city in the world that day with an AQI of 171. It trailed only Delhi, India, and Dhaka, Bangladesh, which had similar AQIs of 176 and 175, respectively.

As can be seen in the map published on Monday by IQAir below, heavy air pollution concentrated in Shanghai and areas northwest is being blown southwest towards Taiwan.

Air pollution from China to impact Taiwan for 3 days
Map shows a heavy concentration of unhealthy air flowing from Shanghai toward Taiwan on Monday. (IQAir screenshot)
air pollution
air pollution from China
air pollution from Shanghai
Shanghai air pollution
China air pollution
air pollution in Taiwan
air quality
poor air quality

RELATED ARTICLES

Changhua citizens stop new incinerator project in Taiwan
Changhua citizens stop new incinerator project in Taiwan
2023/06/04 12:23
Taiwan to experience showers and cooler weather this week
Taiwan to experience showers and cooler weather this week
2023/04/24 09:58
Southern Taiwan experiences 'red' air quality alert
Southern Taiwan experiences 'red' air quality alert
2023/04/18 16:23
Taiwan's troubling lung cancer incidence rate
Taiwan's troubling lung cancer incidence rate
2023/04/17 10:30
Red alert air pollution smothers central, south Taiwan
Red alert air pollution smothers central, south Taiwan
2023/04/14 14:27