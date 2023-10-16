Taiwan’s 'Salli' touches the hearts of audiences in Busan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — There were justifiable nerves for Lien Chien-hung (練建宏) and Esther Liu (劉品言) when they arrived in South Korea for this month’s 28th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) with their new film "Salli."

It was to be expected, given the film is Lien’s first feature, the fact the annual event is considered both the largest and most influential of its kind in Asia, and the fact that this year the Taiwanese pair were in town to share the spotlight with such stars as Chow Yun-fat (周潤發) and Fan Bingbing (范冰冰).

But in the end, those nerves were squashed because the movie was among the hits of BIFF this year, with tickets for its world premiere on October 5, and for the two screenings that followed, selling out in minutes.

“Busan is the biggest film festival I've ever been to in my life and we were so nervous on the red carpet,” Lien said, speaking on the sidelines of the festival. “But we are really delighted with the reaction to our film, from the audience and from the film industry.”



Lien Chien-hung. (Busan International Film Festival photo )

Salli stars the multi-faceted Liu as an unmarried chicken farmer who starts looking online for love, and who then ventures off to France with high hopes of finding it. Along the way, she faces challenges and disappointments, as well as growth.

The film’s premise taps into a number of contemporary, post-pandemic social issues and concerns, but chief among them is the menace of romance scams that seem to have plagued many Asian societies over the past decade. The reaction from audiences in Busan showed that many knew all too well about the dangers of such relationships.

“There's lots of romance scams around the world right now and it's a big issue in Taiwan as well — for men and women,” Lien said. “It's been on the news that you get scammed for romance and fished for romance. So that's why I wanted to write this story. We interviewed a lot of people in the age range needed and some of them had actually experienced this kind of scam or fishing."

“The message that I wanted to share with our audience, especially through our main female role, was that obviously everybody wants to be loved and everybody wants to love but it's also important that you keep true to yourself and treat yourself right in the process of looking for such love,” he added.

It’s a sad indictment of the online age that those professing to be looking for love are actually looking for anything but love. Liu said she drew on the experiences of one friend in particular when forming the character that would eventually become the farmer Hui-jun.

The actress said she spent considerable time in the countryside learning about life on a farm as she knew so much of the film’s success would depend on how believable she would be when placed in that unfamiliar setting.



Taiwanese actress Esther Liu plays a role as an unmarried chicken farmer seeking love online. (Busan International Film Festival photo )

“First of all, I am the same age or around the same age as the main actress and I think I really identified with the stereotypes that are in society about what women should do or what they should be doing when they're getting married, what kind of life plans that they might have around a certain age,” Liu said. “So I was able to identify with the character that way.”

In addition to learning from her friend about all the pitfalls of such romances, the filmmakers revealed that there were women in the audience at BIFF who had been through similar experiences. They got up during Q&A sessions to share their thoughts, and one young woman even reached out to Liu via direct message to say the film had “showed me what direction she should take my life.”

The production’s commercial savvy resulted in distributors snapping up rights for the film outside Asia, according to reports. Meanwhile. the filmmakers are looking to release the film domestically around April of next year.

For the time being, the experience in Busan has left Lien looking forward to the future with confidence. “The stories that I would like to tell through my films are really what I believe life to be about - which is that people are good and that there are lots of beautiful things in this world,” the director said.

“What I hope to do by making these films and telling these stories is that I can spread this message and talk about this message with the world,” he said.