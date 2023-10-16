Alexa
Taiwan's TSMC hands out NT$16,000 Sports Day bonus to each worker

TSMC distributes record NT$800 million in red envelopes to front-line staff at Sports Day

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/10/16 10:46
Liu delivers a speech at the Sports Day event. 

Liu delivers a speech at the Sports Day event.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) on Saturday (Oct. 14) announced that non-management level employees would receive a bonus of NT$16,000 (US$495).

At Hsinchu County Stadium on Saturday, TSMC resumed its annual Sports Games after suspending the event for three years due to the pandemic, reported Liberty Times. During the games, TSMS's Chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) announced that non-management staff would each receive red envelopes containing an NT$16,000 bonus and with over 50,000 such workers, it is estimated that the total amount of buses to be distributed will reach NT$800 million, a new record.

Liu said that TSMC's Sports Day is the company's largest annual event, having been held 26 times since 1993. As the pandemic has eased, he said the games were held that day to enable employees to come together and embody the sportsman's spirit of "No arrogance in victory, no despair in defeat."

TSMC founder Morris Chang (second left) attends Sports Day at Hsinchu County Stadium on Oct. 14. (CNA photo)

Liu said that this year marked the first time that overseas employees could participate in person or remotely. With the company's ongoing growth and expansion, he said an increasing number of employees are participating.

As a global enterprise, the chairman said TSMC should develop a spirit of tolerance and inclusivity, maintain a strong foundation in Taiwan, and have a global perspective.

Reflecting on the past year, Liu said that in the face of many headwinds, TSMC has continued to make progress, with the production of the 3 nanometer process and plans for 2 nm process production in Hsinchu and Kaohsiung, as well as new fabs in the U.S. and Japan, demonstrating the company's commitment to stepping out of its comfort zone.

Four employees from the Japanese fab attended the event. (CNA photo)

He said that TSMC leads global technological advancement in the semiconductor industry for all of humanity. Liu emphasized that exploring the unknown is part of TSMC's DNA.

Liu highlighted the importance of embracing the new learning curve as the only path to growth and stated that unlocking innovation is the goal. He encouraged employees to boldly face the challenges of growth, becoming more confident as they progress and "can continue to spread their wings and soar in the sky."

Liu said that TSMC employees are part of the same team with shared core values and the ability to collaborate and generate strength. He encouraged TSMC employees to work together to become a progressive force in society and take pride in being part of TSMC.

He also announced that each non-managerial worker in Taiwan would be given a special bonus of NT$16,000, which was met with enthusiastic cheers from the crowd.
