Cooler weather expected in Taiwan over next 10 days

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Outdoor temperatures across Taiwan will be cooler in the morning and evening over the next 10 days, WeatherRisk Director Chia Hsin-hsing (賈新興) said recently.

Another WeatherRisk meteorologist, Fang Jun-yuan (方俊元), concurred, noting the effect of northeasterly monsoon winds from Monday to Tuesday (Oct. 16–17), expecting the eastern half of Taiwan, the windward side, to experience cloud cover with sporadic rain, while central areas will be partly sunny, per UDN.

Fang said southern areas will experience clouds and sporadic rain as cold air from northeasterly monsoon winds mixes with warm air from the south. Furthermore, a radiative cooling effect will lead to a dramatic temperature difference between daytime and nighttime temperatures.

Fang said that from Wednesday to Thursday (Oct. 18–19), a high-pressure system with colder air in the north will gradually move eastward and out to sea, giving way to easterly winds with less moisture. Only the eastern half of Taiwan will experience clouds and occasional rain, he said.

WeatherRisk Director Chia Hsin-hsing (賈新興) added that weather will be stable from Wednesday to Friday (Oct. 20), though central and southern parts of Taiwan will find themselves downwind, making it easy for airborne pollutants to accumulate. Chia said he expected northeasterly monsoon winds to strengthen on Friday evening, leading to cooler temperatures, per UDN.

Strong northeasterly monsoon winds will bring more moisture from Friday to Saturday (Oct. 22), bringing scattered rain to northern areas such as Taoyuan, Yilan, and mountainous areas, he said, adding that daytime highs will also drop by 3 to 5 C.