American Institute in Taiwan chair on 3rd trip to nation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Chair Laura Rosenberger landed in Taiwan on Sunday (Oct. 15) night, marking her third trip to the nation since assuming the position in March 2023.

AIT is the de facto embassy of the U.S.

Rosenberger is accompanied by Michael Pignatello, a senior advisor to the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs. From Oct. 15-19, the two will hold talks with high-level Taiwan government officials to discuss Taiwan-U.S. relations, regional security, and economic and trade investments.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Rosenberger’s visit demonstrates her strong enthusiasm for advancing bilateral relations. The ministry added that it looked forward to continuing close communication and collaboration with the AIT chair to further solidify and expand the comprehensive partnership between Taiwan and the U.S.

During Rosenberger’s last visit to Taiwan in June, she met with all three 2024 presidential candidates and stressed that "The United States will not take sides in Taiwan's general election, and also opposes interference by external forces," calling Taiwan a beacon of regional democracy.