China sends 10 military aircraft, 5 naval ships around Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 10 Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels around the country between 6 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 15) and 6 a.m. Monday (Oct. 16).

The defense ministry said 10 People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) military aircraft and five People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels were detected. The MND said the illustration of the flight paths was not provided as no PLAAF aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait or entered the southwestern sector of Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

The MND said it utilized its intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems to monitor the situation. Combat patrol aircraft were scrambled, naval vessels were dispatched, and land-based air defense missile systems were deployed in response, the ministry said.

Since September 2020, Beijing has increasingly employed the use of "gray zone tactics" in the form of deployments of military aircraft and naval vessels over the median line and inside Taiwan's ADIZ.

According to CSIS, gray zone tactics are “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resorting to direct and sizable use of force."