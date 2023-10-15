Alexa
Heavy police presence at Taipei Marriott Hotel for gang party

Birthday dinner organized for day of gang member's release from prison

  563
By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/10/15 20:44
The Taipei Mariott Hotel. (Facebook, Taipei Mariott Hotel photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An organized crime leader held a birthday dinner party for his wife at the Taipei Marriot Hotel on Saturday (Oct. 14) timed to coincide with the release of an associate from prison, UDN reported.

Gang leader Wu Tung-tan (吳桐潭) reportedly had nine men and three Rolls Royces sent to Yilan Prison on Saturday morning to pick up Taiyang Alliance gang leader Tseng Ying-fu (曾盈富) upon his release. Police followed the convoy back to Taipei, where local police continued to surveil Tseng.

Tseng, who is known by the nickname “Iron Tyrant,” was then taken to the Marriott Hotel for Wu’s wife’s 53rd birthday party. The party of about 30 people reportedly ate at Mark’s Teppanyaki restaurant on the second floor of the hotel.

Tseng reportedly cooperated with police, who briefly stopped him for questioning as he entered the hotel. Wu was also questioned by police as he arrived to the event in a wheelchair.

About 15 police officers could be seen at the entrance to the hotel, some carrying machine guns and others with cameras. The event was reportedly the second high-profile gang gathering to occur in the Taipei Marriott this year.
Organized crime
Taiyang Alliance
Tseng Ying-fu (曾盈富)
Wu tung-tan (吳桐潭)
Gangs in Taiwan
Taiwanese gangs
Marriott Hotel

