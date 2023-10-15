Gas leak reported in Zhubei City near Hsinchu County Hall

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Residents in Hsinchu’s Zhubei noticed the strong smell of gas only 300 meters from Hsinchu County Hall on Sunday (Oct. 15) afternoon, prompting a rapid response from government officials.

The strong smell of gas was reported just before 5 p.m. by residents near a construction site at the intersection of Xiancheng 7th Street and Kuangming 6th street, reported UDN. This area was also the site of a small sinkhole that appeared in late August, leading observers to speculate that the ongoing construction disrupted gas lines.

Earlier in June, Zhubei city also suffered a sudden series of gas leaks and explosions in some areas of the city. This has led local authorities to be extremely cautious about the possibility of further accidents.

Firefighters responded by spraying water in the area to dampen and limit the spread of combustible gas. The Hsinchu Gas Company also dispatched engineers to the site to examine the situation.

It was found that digging by construction crews caused the earth to shift, resulting in damage to the gas line. The intersection has been closed off to traffic while emergency repairs are conducted by the gas company, as well as the company managing the construction site.

It is also suspected that water lines in the area may be damaged, per UDN.

Firefighters will remain on standby until the danger posed by the gas leak is resolved. Investigators are still looking into the extent of the underground damage, while some reports suggest that the sinkhole reported in August may have added increased pressure on the gas line, which finally ruptured on Sunday.