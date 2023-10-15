Ukraine updates: Russia making frontline gains, Putin claims

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed on Sunday that Russian forces have managed to improve their positions in Ukraine, saying they have made gains on several frontlines, including the eastern city of Avdiivka.

Russia has intensified its attacks on Avdiivka in the eastern Donetsk province in the past few days.

Meanwhile, Poles on Sunday are voting in a parliamentary election that could impact the country's aid to Ukraine. Poland has been a steadfast supporter of Ukraine since Russia's invasion last year, but there have been tensions between Kyiv and Warsaw in recent months.

Here's a look at the latest on Russia's invasion of Ukraine for Sunday, October 15:

Poland holds parliamentary election that might impact Ukraine aid

Poles on Sunday are voting in a parliamentary election, described by the main opposition leader — former EU chief Donald Tusk — as the "most important" since the fall of communism in 1989.

Opinion polls indicate the ruling, nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party will get the most votes but may struggle to build a governing coalition, giving a chance to the opposition led by Tusk.

The most likely coalition ally for PiS would be Confederation, a far-right party that has called for an end to Poland's large-scale aid for Ukraine and is strongly anti-immigration.

The Confederation also opposes social benefits for Ukrainian refugees and wants Poland to prioritize its own military over providing arms to Kyiv.

The PiS has vowed to continue supporting Ukraine in the war against Russia but not at the expense of Poland's own interest.

Putin says Russia 'improving' positions in frontline areas

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed on Sunday that Russian forces have managed to improve their positions in Ukraine, saying they have made gains in frontline areas, such as the eastern city of Avdiivka.

"Our troops are improving their position in almost all of this area, which is quite vast," Putin told Russian TV in an interview. "This concerns the areas of Kupiansk, Zaporizhzhia and Avdiivka."

In the past few days, Russia has intensified its attacks on Avdiivka, which lies in the eastern Donetsk province.

"What is happening now along the entire length of the [line of] contact is called 'an active defense'," he said.

mm, rmt/wd (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)