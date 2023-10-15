Former Japan fleet commander says Taiwan's Narwhal sub falls short of potential

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s new sub, the Narwhal, is slightly better than Japan’s submarines but could have been far superior, former fleet commander of Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force Kazuki Yano said on a TV program.

Yano and Takushoku University Security Studies Professor Momma Rira appeared on Shinso News to share their views on Taiwan’s domestically produced submarine, which was unveiled last month, LTN reported. He pointed out that the Narwhal is equipped with Lockheed Martin's combat system, which is likely a simplified version of the combat system used on U.S. nuclear submarines.

The spherical sonar at the bow has excellent omnidirectional capabilities, and when considering sonar detection and combat system capabilities, it may be somewhat better than Japanese submarines. Yano suggested that the U.S. and other nations involved in its design might have intentionally transferred less advanced technology to Taiwan out of fear the tech would be leaked to China.

The former commander said Taiwan's success in submarine construction demonstrates its determination to strengthen its defense. Possessing submarines increases Taiwan’s advantages and nullifies China's Anti-Access/Area Denial strategy, making Beijing think twice before attacking, he said.

The completion of just one submarine forces China to allocate more resources to counter it and be on constant alert for possible underwater attacks, which is a powerful deterrent, Yano said. Meanwhile, Momma said the Narwhal will become Taiwan's "ace" and "secret weapon."

For the Chinese military, Taiwan's two existing submarines, combined with new subs in the future, present a challenge due to the uncertainty of where they will be deployed. Detecting these submarines requires more time and effort and their presence or absence can influence the balance of power on the battlefield, he said.

Taiwan’s Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Huang Shu-kuang (黃曙光) said last month that a fleet of Narwhal subs will be deployed to block the Chinese military from encircling Taiwan in the future and will prevent any attempts by China to sail beyond the First Island Chain. The Narwhal prototype is currently undergoing sea trials and is expected to be delivered to Taiwan's navy by 2024.