South Taiwan city accidentally prints poster featuring Chinese police logo

Tainan officials say poster already removed after public complaints

  109
By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/10/15 15:26
Legislator Li Chong-lim shows a Chinese security ministry logo next to a detail of the poster. (TSP Tainan branch photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Tainan City Government said it has taken down posters featuring the logo of China’s Ministry of Public Security after the imagery was spotted by the public.

The logo of the ministry, which oversees most of China’s police, was featured on the hat of a police officer appearing on a poster to promote a local shopping festival, per UDN. On Saturday (Oct. 14), the city’s economic bureau said they had removed the poster from circulation after public feedback.

Tainan City Councilor Lee Chong-lim (李宗霖) of the Taiwan Statebuilding Party (TSP) criticized local authorities for the lack of oversight. The omission could “seriously affect public security,” he said.

Li said that similar incidents have happened before, as government departments often outsource design work. However, he said it is still the local government that has final responsibility for checking the work.

A Google search for “cartoon police officer” mostly results in characters wearing either generic emblems or those of China’s Ministry of Public Security.

The emblem is shown on a Chinese law enforcement officer's hat. (Pexels, Hitesh Choudhary photo)
