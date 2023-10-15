1 injured in shooting at temple near Kaohsiung's Keziliao Harbor

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A shooting was reported at a temple near Kaohsiung’s Keziliao Harbor around 7 a.m. on Sunday (Oct. 15) morning, with one temple worker injured in the attack.

The 58-year-old victim, surnamed Hsiao (蕭), was shot in his left arm and abdomen by multiple gunmen. Other staff at the temple quickly called for an ambulance within moments of the attack, reported UDN.

According to reports, the gunmen arrived in the two separate vehicles sometime before 7 a.m. Hsiao, who has worked at the temple for over two years, had just finished his shift around 6 a.m. and was preparing to go home when the attack occurred.

Officers initially thought Hsiao may have been specifically targeted. However, it was later discovered that Hsiao was injured in a conflict between two separate groups, per UDN.

An eyewitness told officers that three men carrying “long guns” got out of a white BMW, which was parked in front of the temple, per UDN. Police later reviewed security camera footage and discovered a second vehicle, identified as a black minivan.



The attackers reportedly fled the scene as soon as they saw Hsiao fall to the ground, reported UDN. While surveying the crime scene, police discovered 10 bullet casings in front of the temple grounds.

Hsiao was reportedly conscious when he arrived at Kaohsiung Armed Forces General Hospital and is in stable condition following successful surgeries.

After investigating surveillance footage, police identified two groups of suspects who reportedly had a drunken argument at a bar in the early morning. Police suspect that one of the vehicles was following the other, which stopped at the temple, prompting the attackers to step out of their vehicle and begin firing.

As of reporting, officers believe Hsiao was shot unintentionally, but the investigation is ongoing as they seek to determine exactly how the attack occurred.