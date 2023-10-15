Lithuania parliament speaker eyes deeper cooperation with Taiwan in IT, innovation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Lithuanian Parliament Speaker Viktorija Cmilyte-Nielsen has confirmed her visit to Taiwan later this month to bolster bilateral cooperation in IT and innovation.

Cmilyte-Nielsen will be in Taiwan Oct. 21-25 as part of an Asia trip. She will later stop in Japan on Oct. 25-29.

The speaker said this trip was very important for Lithuania, which drafted its own Indo-Pacific strategy in July. “We are continuing and doing what a number of EU countries are doing, which is developing economic, cultural, and other ties,” she said.

The new strategy aims to contribute “to greater Lithuanian security, higher economic well-being and networking in the Indo-Pacific region,” according to the Lithuania Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Cmilyte-Nielsen’s delegation includes representatives of 14 Lithuanian companies, Lithuania Vice Finance Minister Mindaugas Liutvinskas, the Bank of Lithuania Centre for Financial Market Development head Lukas Jakubonis, and representatives from the Innovation Agency and the Lithuanian Business Confederation, per LRT.

In Taiwan, the speaker will attend Fintech Taipei 2023 and join other events to attract Taiwanese investment in Lithuania. She will also visit a Lithuanian laser laboratory, which opened on Sept. 11, and discuss economic cooperation opportunities with Taiwan officials.

Two MOUs on health cooperation and double taxation avoidance are expected to be signed during her visit.

Ties between Taiwan and Lithuania have grown increasingly deeper since the establishment of the Taiwan Representative Office and Lithuanian Trade Representative Office in Taipei in 2021 and 2022, respectively.