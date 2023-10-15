Taiwan helps fund orphanage for Ukrainian children

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An orphanage for Ukrainian children, funded partly by Taiwan, opened on Thursday (Oct. 12) in Krakow, Poland.

The Taipei Representative Office in Poland raised US$500,000 (NT$16.1 million) from Taiwanese and collaborated with the Krakow City Government to launch the “Orphanage Care Home for Ukrainian Children” project, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) statement.

At the opening ceremony, Taiwan envoy to Poland Sharon Wu (吳尚年) said she was honored to represent the Taiwanese at this meaningful event and to witness firsthand how donations from her fellow nationals can help provide temporary shelter and long-term care for Ukrainian children in Krakow. She also thanked the Krakow City Government, its social welfare department, and the Taipei Representative Office for their close cooperation.

Taiwan will always be a friend to Ukraine and provide the necessary assistance to Ukrainian children, she added.

Krakow Deputy Mayor Andrzej Kuling thanked the Taiwanese for their heartfelt and timely donations, providing the city with the greatest amount of aid and support and making the group home a reality. Ukrainian children will be able to receive the best care at the orphanage, he said.

Other donors came from Vienna, South Korea, and Poland, among other places, MOFA said. “Taiwan, as a force for good in the world, will continue to embody the spirit of ‘Taiwan Can Help’ and assist the struggling people of Ukraine,” it added.

Last month, the foreign ministry cooperated with the Taiwan Association of Community Advancement, Taiwanese philanthropic entrepreneurs, and volunteers to raise funds to acquire and refurbish 48 decommissioned ambulances, fire trucks, and rehabilitation buses for Ukraine. A vehicle handover ceremony was held on Sept. 19 in Gdansk, Poland.