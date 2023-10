Circus performers fly through a cavernous hall - despite warnings that it could collapse at any time. The circus school in the Mongolian capital of Ul... Circus performers fly through a cavernous hall - despite warnings that it could collapse at any time. The circus school in the Mongolian capital of Ulaanbaatar is one of the few places where they can train. The high vaults are an ideal place to perfect the daredevil tricks that have made the Mongolian circus world famous.