Taipei police nab student for massacre threats against high school

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police detained a high school student for making threats on Instagram to carry out a massacre at the Taipei Municipal Heping High School, reports said Saturday (Oct. 14).

The threat first appeared on the Instagram group hpsh_hate on Oct. 10. The author told students at the Taipei school not to show up for class next Monday (Oct. 16) as there would be a massacre at noon near its gates.

A special police task force on Friday (Oct. 13) nabbed a final-year student as a suspect. He wanted revenge against the school for having been disciplined, the Liberty Times reported.

Even though the post was quickly removed from social media, the threat was quite clear, police said. The investigation soon found that a student at the school had recently been seriously punished for an incident, leading to the 18-year-old being listed as a potential suspect.

The post on the Instagram group had been made through an app based in Germany, but police managed to obtain data which allowed them to find the identity of the suspect.

They detained him at his home in Taipei City Friday evening and took his phone and other evidence. The affair was referred to the Taipei District Prosecutors Office as a case of making public threats.

