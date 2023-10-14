Magnitude 5.3 earthquake rattles east Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolted east Taiwan Saturday (Oct. 14) at 3:53 p.m., according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The tremor struck 7.2 kilometers under the ocean 70.2 km east of Hualien County Hall. No damage or injuries were immediately reported.

The earthquake's biggest intensity levels, which gauge the actual effect of a quake, reached 2 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale in parts of Yilan County in the northeast and Hualien County on Taiwan’s east coast.

