Taiwan's KMT, TPP meet to discuss cooperation ahead of presidential election

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Delegations from the Kuomintang (KMT) and the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) sat down together Saturday (Oct. 14) in an effort to reach common ground ahead of next January’s presidential election.

Opinion polls have consistently shown Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德) holding a lead over the three other major candidates. TPP Chair Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) of the KMT have been fighting for second place, with polls showing independent Terry Gou (郭台銘) in fourth.

Hou and Ko sent top campaign officials to meet at a Taipei City hotel Saturday to discuss options for cooperation, the Liberty Times reported. In the days leading up to the meeting, Ko suggested holding two or three policy debates ahead of polls to decide on a joint presidential ticket.

The TPP said the winner of the poll should become the joint presidential candidate, with the losing party having the right to name a running mate for vice-president in the Jan. 13, 2024 election.

The “blue” KMT camp was represented at the talks by top campaign official King Pu-tsung (金溥聰) and by Secretary General Justin Huang (黃健庭), while Ko’s “white” camp sent campaign chief Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊) and campaign office chair Chou Yu-hsiu (周榆修).

At a news conference before the meeting, the campaign representatives emphasized their willingness to listen to the other side and to consider all options. According to King, the KMT side also prepared proposals about debates and opinion polls, while Huang Shan-shan emphasized there should be no delays in promoting cooperation, per CNA.

The Gou campaign said before Saturday’s talks started that it did not expect the KMT and the TPP to reach any agreements. A spokesperson said there was more room for Ko to cooperate with Gou than with the KMT.