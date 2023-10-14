Alliance between Ko Wen-je and Terry Gou still possible says Gou campaign

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Terry Gou’s (郭台銘) presidential campaign office spokesperson Huang Shih-hsiu (黃士修) said on Saturday (Oct. 14) that there are opportunities for an alliance between Taiwan People’s Party (TTP) leader Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and the independent candidate Gou.

Huang told journalists on Friday morning that the KMT and TTP are unlikely to reach a clear agreement on an alliance between their candidates in a discussion planned for Saturday afternoon. He added the conditions set by both sides for an alliance have become increasingly complex, CNA reported.

KMT Secretary-General Huang Chien-ting (黃健庭), the Taiwan People Party's campaign office head Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊), and campaign office director Chou Yu-hsiu (周榆修), will convene for a meeting on a potential alliance between the KMT and TTP parties on Saturday.

Terry Gou's campaign spokesperson Huang Shih-hsiu told journalists that the KMT still hopes to absorb support for the TTP and pressure Ko run as the KMT’s vice-presidential candidate. He added that Ko’s supporters and those of the KMT's presidential candidate Hou You-yi (侯友宜) have fundamentally opposing views.

If Ko were to become Hou’s running mate, it might lead Ko's supporters to shift their allegiance to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential candidate, Lai Ching-te (賴清德). It might even discourage people from voting altogether, he added.

Cooperation between Guo and Ko could amplify their political influence, he predicted. This would help the TTP secure a majority in the Legislative Yuan, he added.

Guo established 300 petition stations nationwide in a bid to get the 289,667 signatures he needs for a place on the ballet in next January’s presidential election. If Ko is willing to cooperate, these stations can be converted into party branch organizations, Huang suggested.

Huang said that supporters of Guo and Ko have a significant overlap in their policies and compatibility. Huang expliained this as the “1+1 is greater than 2" effect.

Regarding Ko's statements in a recent media interview indicating that he has a higher chance of winning if he runs as the main candidate alongside Guo, Huang said such a course of action would be in line the TPP’s strategic considerations. Huang said Guo’s office is clear in its position and is interested in policy discussions with Ko’s team.