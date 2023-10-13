Ukraine updates: Kyiv says 'Sea Babies' hit 2 Russian ships

A joint operation by Ukrainian intelligence and the country's navy has hit two Russian naval vessels, reports cite Kyiv as saying.

The attacks this week were said to have used experimental weaponry mounted on sea drones.

The extent of the damage to the two vessels, both missile carriers, was unclear.

Meanwhile, Russian forces have continued to pound the town of Avdiivka in their biggest offensive in months.

Here are the headlines concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Wednesday October 13:

Ukraine hits two vessels with experimental weapons: reports

Ukraine struck a Russian missile carrier and a patrol ship in separate attacks this week involving sea-borne drones that were carrying experimental weapons, according to reports.

The "Buyan" missile carrier was attacked on Friday and the "Pavel Derzhavin" missile carrier was targeted on Wednesday, the reports said.

The operations were carried out jointly by the Ukrainian Security Service and naval forces, sources said.

"After the first detonation, Russian minesweepers and divers were unable to discover our know-how," a source told the Reuters news agency.

"The Buyan missile carrier... was struck today on the Sevastopol route by experimental weapons on 'Sea Babies' (naval drones)."

The Censor.NO website cited the SBU intelligence service warning Russia.

"It's not necessary to go into Ukrainian waters if you want to preserve at least some remnants of your fleet."

A submarine, the Alrosa, managed to escape a similar attack on Thursday, the website said.

Ukraine has carried out several successful missile and naval drone attacks on Russia's Black Sea fleet on and near the Crimean Peninsula, which was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014.

Russia pummels eastern town of Avdiivka

Russian forces have kept up their assault on the eastern Ukrainian town of Avdiivka from the ground and air.

Friday is the fourth day of intense fighting in the biggest offensive by Russian troops in months.

Ukraine said its forces have been holding their ground but Vitaliy Barabash, the head of Avdiivka's military administration, says the town is under continual attack from the air, artillery and large numbers of troops.

"The battles have been going on for four days now. Fierce and really non-stop ... They are firing from everything they have available," Barabash said in televised comments.

"It was a very hot night in Avdiivka. There were several air strikes on the city itself ... the attacks do not stop day or night."

The attack is one of the few big assaults Moscow has launched since Ukrainian forces began their counteroffensive in early June.

rc/nm (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)