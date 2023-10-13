Terry Gou panned for campaign's 'Overturn Taiwan' TikTok video

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Independent presidential candidate Terry Gou (郭台銘) attracted a great amount of public attention on Friday (Oct. 13) for a video collaboration with Taiwanese internet celebrity Granny Lihe (哩賀阿嬤).

Most of the attention from online audiences was negative, and the video was quickly removed from social media platforms, reported LTN. In the video, Gou can be seen overturning tables with Granny Lihe and declaring his intention to “Overturn Taiwan!”

The video begins with Granny Lihe being invited to overturn a table and demanding to“speak to the boss.” After meeting Gou, she proceeds to show him how to flip over a table, to which he responds “Great!” Gou then flips a second table, and the two shout “Overturn Taiwan!” together.

In addition to Gou’s poor choice of slogan, the video concludes with Gou and Granny Lihe dancing to a parody version of a song named “My name is Shi” (我姓石), which has been popular on Tik Tok and Douyin recently. The song was parodied as “My name is Gou.”

The parody included the lyrics, “My name is Gou, the legendary tyrant CEO. No one makes money like I do. My name in Gou. Like a tiger running downhill, coming through. My name is Gou. All I’ll say is you’ll be rich too.”

The content of the video was heavily criticized by audiences. While many found the video humorous, most were unsure of its purpose, and many considered it inappropriate for a presidential candidate.

As of Friday night, the Gou campaign had not issued a statement following it's removal of the video. The clip can be seen below.