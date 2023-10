At the non-profit first aid center for wildlife "ANIMA" near Athens, veterinarian Cleopatra Gkika carefully smears a soothing cream on a tortoise's l... At the non-profit first aid center for wildlife "ANIMA" near Athens, veterinarian Cleopatra Gkika carefully smears a soothing cream on a tortoise's leg. Skin that was burned on the leg fell off and soon, the tortoise can be released back into its natural habitat.