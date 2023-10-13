EU nations push back decision to allow weedkiller glyphosate

Representatives of European Union governments gave no clear opinion on Friday on a proposal to extend the use of the controversial weedkiller glyphosate for the next 10 years.

The substance, a commonly used active ingredient in the AG Roundup weedkiller, is controversial both because of its potential impact on biodiversity and evidence that it is carcinogenic. Germany-based producer Bayer denies that it is harmful.

What we know so far

To either support or block the proposed extension, a "qualified majority" of 15 countries representing at least 65% of the European Union's population had been required.

The current permission for the use of the pesticide in the EU expires in mid-December.

EU governments will try again to reach an agreement in the first half of November, and another failure to agree a clear opinion would leave the decision with the European Commission. The current proposal could be amended in the meantime.

The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), says the weedkiller does not appear to pose an unacceptable risk so great that further approval should be ruled out, although it noted that there were some gaps in data from its study.

Current draft legislation envisages the future use of glyphosate to be subject to different conditions, including risk reduction measures to mitigate drift from crop spraying. Environmentalists fear that glyphosate might harm nearby plants such as wildflowers.

Some politicians, environmentalists, and activists have criticized the proposed authorization renewal.

German Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir, from Berlin's coalition Green Party, says the substance should be phased out, with Germany set to ban it from the start of next year.

Environmental organizations claim that glyphosate manufacturers have suppressed risk information in the EU approval process.

