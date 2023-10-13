Vietnamese worker falls to his death at Taipei construction project

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Vietnamese worker fell to his death at a construction project for the Taipei Water Department, reports said Friday (Oct. 13).

The employee, a 48-year-old man surnamed Nguyen (阮), was working on the elevator system of the 10th floor of an office building still under construction in Taipei City’s Gongguan area. Just before 10 a.m. Friday, he fell to the B1 level, CNA reported.

He was diagnosed with out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) and confirmed dead after his arrival. Police said they were looking at camera footage of the building site to investigate the circumstances of the accident.

The Taipei Water Department ordered a stop to all work on the construction project while the investigation is underway. Police notified Nguyen’s relatives, while the water department said it would take measures necessary to improve safety, including fines for the contractor, the Liberty Times reported.