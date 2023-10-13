Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Vietnamese worker falls to his death at Taipei construction project

Taipei Water Department orders stop to construction during investigation

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/10/13 19:22
A Vietnamese worker passed away after falling from the 10th floor of a Taipei building project Friday. 

A Vietnamese worker passed away after falling from the 10th floor of a Taipei building project Friday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Vietnamese worker fell to his death at a construction project for the Taipei Water Department, reports said Friday (Oct. 13).

The employee, a 48-year-old man surnamed Nguyen (阮), was working on the elevator system of the 10th floor of an office building still under construction in Taipei City’s Gongguan area. Just before 10 a.m. Friday, he fell to the B1 level, CNA reported.

He was diagnosed with out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) and confirmed dead after his arrival. Police said they were looking at camera footage of the building site to investigate the circumstances of the accident.

The Taipei Water Department ordered a stop to all work on the construction project while the investigation is underway. Police notified Nguyen’s relatives, while the water department said it would take measures necessary to improve safety, including fines for the contractor, the Liberty Times reported.
accident
fatal fall
construction accident
migrant worker
Vietnamese worker
Vietnam
Taipei Water Department

RELATED ARTICLES

New Taipei woman nearly dies after becoming stuck in freezer
New Taipei woman nearly dies after becoming stuck in freezer
2023/10/09 20:19
19 injured in Taiwan bus accident
19 injured in Taiwan bus accident
2023/10/04 20:36
Rescuers assist French student injured during hike in Taiwan's Shei-Pa National Park
Rescuers assist French student injured during hike in Taiwan's Shei-Pa National Park
2023/10/01 14:56
Parents of 7-year-old boy injured by sailboat plead case to Taiwan media
Parents of 7-year-old boy injured by sailboat plead case to Taiwan media
2023/09/27 17:28
Fatal hit-and-run suspect found dead from apparent suicide in northeast Taiwan
Fatal hit-and-run suspect found dead from apparent suicide in northeast Taiwan
2023/09/27 11:53