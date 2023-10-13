Alexa
Taiwan's Asian Games skating champ loses gold after celebrating too early

Huang Yu-lin snatches defeat from jaws of victory repeating Korean's mistake of celebrating too early

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/10/13 17:57
Huang Yu-lin (left) celebrates prematurely while Chao Tsu-cheng lunges forward to steal the gold. (The National Games Tainan City 2023 image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In an ironic twist of fate, Taiwan's Huang Yu-lin (黃玉霖) repeated a South Korean opponent's earlier mistake in the Asian Games by celebrating too early at the finish line in a national competition on Friday (Oct. 13), costing him the gold medal.

In the men's 3,000-meter speed skating relay team finals at the Asian Games on Oct. 2, South Korea's Jung Cheol-won started celebrating 10 meters before the finish, but Huang lunged forward with his left leg to cross the line first for an upset win with his "golden kick." However, at the National Games in Tainan City on Friday, Huang made the same mistake as Jung in celebrating prematurely at the close of the race.

In the men's roller speed skating 1,000-meter sprint event on Friday, after breaking away at the final turn to take the lead, Huang raised his hands in victory before reaching the finish line, reported UDN. While he celebrated, his Asian Games teammate Chao Tsu-cheng (趙祖政) replicated Huang's "golden kick" and lunged forward to edge him out at the finish line.

When the final results were released, Chao had defeated Huang's time of 1:27.202 with a time of 1:27.172. This represented a winning margin of 0.03 seconds.

This not only earned Chao the gold in the men's 1,000 m sprint in this year's National Games, but it spelled defeat for Huang in a dramatic reversal at the finish line.

Huang (left) lunges forward while Jung celbrates at Asian Games on Oct. 2. (CNA photo)

Huang (left) celebrates early while Chao lunges forward on Oct. 13. (National Games Tainan City 2023 photo)
National Games
National Games Tainan
speed skating
gold medal
roller skating
comeback win

