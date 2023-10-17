Apple Watch links Phillipine floating barrier and China nuclear sub, says dissident

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese dissident Wang Dinggang (王定剛) told Taiwan News that a video of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) cutting a Chinese floating barrier is linked to the alleged catastrophic accident involving one of China’s Shang class submarines and an Apple Watch bugged by the U.K.'s foreign intelligence agency.

On Sept. 25, the PCG released a video showing it removed a floating barrier in the sea near Scarborough Shoal, known as Bajo de Masinloc in the Philippines. China had reportedly placed the barrier there to stop Philippine fishing vessels from operating in an area of the sea that China claims as its own.

In an interview with Taiwan News on Monday (Oct. 10), citing an insider working closely with China's Central Military Commission (CMC), Wang said that the Phillippines video made China suspect that its top-secret navy communications were being intercepted. He said China's CMC believed information leaks relating to their floating barrier and a deadly accident involving one of the country's Shang class nuclear submarines shared the same source.

The Chinese sub

Wang told his podcast Lude Media audience that a Chinese nuclear submarine had a catastrophic accident on Aug. 21 and that 55 sailors had died. He said the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) Type-093 Shang class submarine had crashed into a chain and anchor trap laid by the PLAN in the Yellow Sea on Aug. 21 at 8:12 a.m. local time.

The story was quickly picked up by the media outlets in Taiwan.

Sun Li-fang (孫立方), a spokesman for Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND), told reporters on Aug. 22 that the MND had no information relating to rumors that a Chinese Shang submarine had an accident near the Taiwan Strait. He did not refute that an accident had taken place in the Yellow Sea.

Reporters addressed the MND about the issue of the alleged submarine accident again on Sept. 12. Huang Wen-chi (黃文啟), the MND's assistant deputy chief of general staff for intelligence, was asked if the submarine accident had happened in the Yellow Sea.

Huang told reporters the information was "classified" and that he could not discuss it.

The Philippines' floating barrier

Wang told Taiwan News the Philippine’s video triggered panic among the top ranks of the China’s CMC. The CMC determined the Philippines must have obtained classified information about China’s naval tactics through an intelligence leak.

He said an investigation by the CMC found that an officer from the Zhanjiang navy base was not wearing a PLA-issued wristwatch but an Apple Watch instead. Wang said the CMC believes the watch was bugged by the U.K’s foreign security service MI6.

Wang said that his partner bought the officer’s watch in the U.K. as a gift. MI6 analysts were able to listen into classified meetings that the officer attended, he added, quoting his CMC source.

The officer was believed to be responsible for the placement of marine barriers and anchor and chain traps. Wang said when China saw the PGC video they began an investigation which found that the officer had inadvertently leaked information about China’s traps placed in the Philippines West Sea.

Wang believed the U.K. must have passed this information to the U.S. as part of the Five Eyes (FVEY) intelligence-sharing alliance. The FVEY is a multi-lateral U.K.-U.S. agreement for cooperation in signals intelligence and China’s CMC was not surprisingly led to think the U.S. tipped off authorities in the Philippines.

The CMC held that the alleged tip-off led Phillippines to dispatch the PCG which cut the floating sea barrier and disposed of other anchor and chain traps in the area, Wang added.

PCG denies

When approached by a Taiwan News reporter to comment on the claim, spokesperson for the Philippines Coast Guard (PCG) Commodore Jay Tariella said the floating barrier was not discovered after receiving intelligence from the U.S. "It was discovered by the PCG themselves," he said in a video interview.

When asked about the nature of intelligence sharing protocols under the U.S.-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty, Tarriella said “I cannot give so much detail on the kind sharing that we have with the U.S. government.’ However, he added as the oldest and strongest ally of the Philippine government, the Philippines does allow the U.S. to operate spy planes over the Philippine territory when it conducts missions to Second Thomas Shoal, known as Ayugin Shoal in the Philippines.

In 1999, the Philippines intentionally grounded the BRP Sierra Madre ship at Ayungin Shoal. The World War II-era ship was acquired through a U.S. brokered deal from the Republic of Vietnam Navy and now serves as the country’s military outpost in the contested West Philippine Sea.

The Apple Watch and the sub

Wang said China believed that British intelligence learned about the catastrophic accident involving one of the country’s nuclear submarines by listening to conversations through the Apple Watch worn by the unwitting officer.

On Oct. 5, the U.K.’s Daily Mail and The Times cited a leaked classified British naval intelligence report that detailed the Shang submarine accident. The information in the leaked report corroborated the claims made earlier by Wang, including that the accident had taken place at 8:12 a.m. local time.

When approached by the Daily Mail about the details contained in the U.K. reports, official sources declined to comment or offer guidance.