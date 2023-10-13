Airport Automated Security Screening Market Comprehensive Insight by Growth Rate, Industry Status, Forecast till 2032

The most recent research report on the “Airport Automated Security Screening Market” [2023-2032] by Report Ocean aims to provide comprehensive details about the Airport Automated Security Screening, including market perspectives, business practices, trends, and industry potential. This study, which has a detailed presentation over 104 pages and is supported by tables and visual aids, stands out as a crucial tool for companies and investors looking to gain a thorough understanding of the Market.

The global airport automated security screening market size was US$ 860 billion in 2021. The global airport automated security screening market is forecast to grow to US$ 1020.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing adoption of new technologies in airport automated security screening is primarily driving the market’s growth. In addition, the growing focus of airport authorities toward broadening security coverage is forecast to benefit the global airport automated security screening market.

Rising spending on enhancing airport security will propel the airport automated security screening market forward. In addition, growing traffic on airports will surge the growth of the airport automated security screening market.

The increasing advancements in the industry will boost the growth of the global airport automated security screening market. For instance, Rapiscan System’s ORION series qualified for TSA air cargo screening in 2020.

Growing urbanization and employment rate are forecast to contribute to the growth of the global airport automated security screening market during the study period.

The growing number of airports and increasing demand for industrial automation items are forecast to contribute to the growth of the global airport automated security screening market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the overall airline industry. The pandemic resulted in lockdowns and international air travel bans. As a result, it wreaked havoc on airports and airport-related facilities around the world. However, the economies have begun to recover and the demand for cleaning and sanitization is increasing. Apart from that, the demand for automated security screening systems at airports is also forecast to increase during the forecast period.

The increasing concerns over security are expected to propel the Asia-Pacific airport automated security screening market forward.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is forecast to emerge as the largest airport automated security screening market, followed by North America. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing number of airports and increasing advancements in the sector. Furthermore, rising urbanization and favorable government policies are forecast to benefit the regional market.

The growth of the airport automated security screening market is also attributed to the growing automation and increasing disposable income.

Market Analysis

Competitors in the Market

L3 Securitiy Dtection Systems

Nuctech

Osi Systems, Inc.

Smith’s Detection

Analogic

Ceia

Autoclear

Astrophysics, Inc.

Adani Systems Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global airport automated security screening market segmentation focuses on Application, End-User, and Region.

Based on the application, the airport automated security screening market has been segmented into–

People

Product

Based on the end-user, the airport automated security screening market has been segmented into –

Airports

Ports and Borders

Defense

Others (Critical Infrastructure)

Based on the region, the airport automated security screening market has been segmented into –

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

