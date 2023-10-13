Automotive Windshield Market Key Players, Growth Analysis during 2023-2032

The most recent research report on the “Automotive Windshield Market” [2023-2032] by Report Ocean aims to provide comprehensive details about the Automotive Windshield, including market perspectives, business practices, trends, and industry potential. This study, which has a detailed presentation over 104 pages and is supported by tables and visual aids, stands out as a crucial tool for companies and investors looking to gain a thorough understanding of the Market.

The global automotive windshield market size was US$ 21.1 billion in 2021. The global automotive windshield market is forecast to grow to US$ 35.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

An automotive windshield is a necessary part of every automotive. It is a glass of the car at the front, which offers several key purposes, including a clear view of the road to the driver. Moreover, it also protects the interior from dust, rain, and other obstructing elements.

Factors Influencing the Market

Growing urbanization and rising demand for automotive are the primary factors driving the growth of the automotive windshield market. In addition, increasing disposable income and the contribution of emerging countries like India and China will propel the automotive windshield market forward.

The rising trend of electronic and hybrid vehicles will benefit the overall automotive windshield market. Furthermore, the rising demand for luxury cars and off-highway vehicles will escalate the market growth in the coming years.

The introduction of innovative technology will offer ample growth opportunities for the automotive windshield market. On the contrary, the high cost of raw materials may restrict the global automotive windshield market. LiquidNano Inc. (U.S.) unveiled LiquidNano Windshield in 2017. More advancements in the coming years will undoubtedly escalate the automotive windshield market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively influenced the entire automotive and other connected industries. The global automotive windshield market also witnessed a significant backdrop due to travel restrictions in the various parts of the world. Apart from that, lockdown further worsened the situation for the automotive windshield market. Due to these restrictions, the maximum population stayed at home and avoided purchasing luxury items. Market players also witnessed a significant drop in revenue generation. Thus, all of these factors indicate that the automotive windshield market witnessed significant challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific automotive windshield market is forecast to grow at the fastest growth rate, owing to the contribution of emerging economies like China and India. China is one of the major manufacturers of automobiles. Moreover, the region is home to some of the prominent automotive manufacturers, such as Toyota, Honda, Maruti Suzuki, etc. As a result, it will contribute to the growth of the global automotive windshield market during the forecast period.

Market Analysis

Competitors in the Market

Dura automotive systems

Shenzhen Benson Automobile Glass Co.

Sisecam Group

Guardian Industries

Magna International Inc.

T&S Auto Glass

Fuyao Group

Nordglass Group

PPG Industries

OGIS GmbH

Glaston Corporation

Asahi India Glass Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global automotive windshield market segmentation focuses on Position, Vehicle, Glass, Material, and Region.

Based on the position, the automotive windshield market is segmented into –

Front windshield

Rear windshield

Based on the vehicle type, the automotive windshield market is classified into-

Passenger cars

Light commercial vehicles

Heavy commercial vehicle.

Based on the glass type, the automotive windshield market is classified into-

Laminated glass

Tempered glass.

Based on the material type, the automotive windshield market is classified into-

Thermoset Material

Thermoplastic Material

Based on the region, the automotive windshield market is classified into-

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

