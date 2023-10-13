Acoustic Camera Market Size, Analysis By Growth Rate, Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2023-2032

The most recent research report on the “Acoustic Camera Market” [2023-2032] by Report Ocean aims to provide comprehensive details about the Acoustic Camera, including market perspectives, business practices, trends, and industry potential. This study, which has a detailed presentation over 104 pages and is supported by tables and visual aids, stands out as a crucial tool for companies and investors looking to gain a thorough understanding of the Market.

The global acoustic camera market size was US$ 155.1 million in 2021. The global acoustic camera market is forecast to grow to US$ 371.3 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

An acoustic camera is a form of imaging device used to track sound sources and identify them. It is used in the quick identification of high-frequency noise sources.

Factors Influencing the Market

Acoustic cameras are used to find faults in material qualities by recognizing and locating sound and its frequencies. The wide applications of acoustic cameras in industrial, aerospace & defense, infrastructure, energy & power, and automotive are forecast to fuel the growth of the market.

The capabilities of the acoustic camera to eliminate the possibility of error is the significant driver driving the growth of the global acoustic camera market.

Advancements in the sector will fuel the growth of the acoustic camera market in the coming years. For instance, Siemens PLM Software introduced LMS Sound Camera in 2017. Moreover, Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH and Brüel & Kjær inked a pact in 2018, which came into effect on January 1, 2019.

Advancements in non-destructive testing equipment are forecast to offer ample growth opportunities for the acoustic camera industry. On the contrary, the high cost associated with acoustic cameras is forecast to be a significant challenge in the growth of the acoustic camera market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the global acoustic camera market, owing to the restrictions on manufacturing activities. In addition, various end-user industries, such as automotive and energy, witnessed significant downfall due to the pandemic. As a result, it hampered the acoustic camera market growth.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is forecast to emerge as the largest acoustic camera market due to the availability of high-end improved technologies. In addition, growing demand for smart electronics and expansion in manufacturing industries are forecast to surge the demand for acoustic cameras. Furthermore, industry growth is fueled by a number of supportive non-profit organizations dedicated to technological development.

The acoustic camera market in Europe will register a significant growth rate due to technological improvements in numerous economic sectors and improved purchasing power among inhabitants.

Competitors in the Market

CAE Software & Systems

GFAI Tech GmbH

Bruel & Kjaer

Siemens PLM Software (Siemens AG)

Norsonic AS.

Sorama

Signal Interface Group, Inc.

Microflown

Polytec GmbH

ZIEGLER-Instruments

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global acoustic camera market segmentation focuses on Array, Measurement, Application, End-Use, and Region.

By Array Type Outlook

2D

3D

By Measurement Type Outlook

Near Field

FarField

By Application Outlook

Noise Source Detection

Leak Detection

Others

By End-Use Outlook

Industrial

Aerospace & Defense

Infrastructure

Energy & Power

Automotive

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

