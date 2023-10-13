Aluminium Sulphate Market Size, Analysis By Growth Rate, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast to 2023-2032

The most recent research report on the “Aluminium Sulphate Market” [2023-2032] by Report Ocean aims to provide comprehensive details about the Aluminium Sulphate, including market perspectives, business practices, trends, and industry potential. This study, which has a detailed presentation over 104 pages and is supported by tables and visual aids, stands out as a crucial tool for companies and investors looking to gain a thorough understanding of the Market.

The global aluminium sulphate market size was US$ 920 million in 2021. The global aluminium sulphate market is forecast to grow to US$ 1,168.1 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The wide applications of aluminium sulphate in the paper & pulp, water purification, healthcare, food, and beverage industry are projected to propel the aluminium sulphate market forward during the study period.

Growing concerns over the environment are forecast to limit the growth of the global aluminium sulphate market.

Growing industrialization and rising demand for pure water will benefit the global aluminium sulphate market. In addition, the growth of the food and beverage sector will drive the aluminium sulphate market forward.

The growing demand for novel pharmaceuticals will surge the growth of the aluminium sulphate market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 situation has had a substantial negative impact on the aluminium sulphate market. Due to the pandemic, the global aluminium sulphate market witnessed a total demand fall. in addition, the lockdown restrictions and economic slowdown have significantly dropped the demand for aluminium sulphate from the end-use industry. Thus, the pandemic had a detrimental influence on the aluminium sulphate market. On the contrary, the continuous growth of the healthcare industry is projected to sustain the growth of the aluminium sulphate market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest market share due to the strong industrial and chemical infrastructure in the region. In addition, favorable government policies and initiatives are forecast to propel the market forward during the projection period. Asia-Pacific is forecast to register a significant growth rate in the aluminium sulfate market. It is due to the growing demand for consumer goods and pharmaceuticals. Furthermore, favorable government initiatives to surge the growth of the healthcare sector will propel the market forward.

Market Analysis

Competitors in the Market

Chemtrade Logistics Inc.

Nippon Light Metal

Kemira jye

GEO Specility chemicals

GAC chemical

Affinity Chemical

Nankai Chemical Co., Ltd.

Affinity Chemical LLC

C&S Chemicals, Inc.

USALCO LLC

Drury Industries Ltd

Feralco AB

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global aluminium sulphate market segmentation focuses on Product, End-Use Industry, Functionality, and Region.

Based on the product form, the aluminium sulphate market has been segmented into–

Liquid

Solid

Based on the end-use industry, the aluminium sulphate market has been segmented into –

Food and beverages

Health care

Water purification & water treatment plants

Pepper industry

Others

Based on the functionality, the aluminium sulphate market has been segmented into –

As an Additive

As BOD & COD Removal

Color Removal

Cell Separation

Based on region, the aluminium sulphate market has been segmented into –

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

