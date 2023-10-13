AXA BetterMe Weekend returns

BetterMe Maze, Bouncy Castle, Low-carbon Race plus many more fun-filled activities free to the public to promote healthier and greener living

AXA BetterMe Weekend, its iconic annual event for the third consecutive year on 28 to 29 October 2023 at AXA x WONDERLAND @West Kowloon Cultural District. Through an array of engaging activities, games, and workshops, the carnival aims to raise public awareness of physical and mental well-being and promote sustainable eco-friendly living. AXA BetterMe Weekend is a large-scale community event, completely free of charge, with no prior registration required. It will be opened from 12:30 PM to 7:30 PM, and complimentary shuttle buses will be provided to and from the Kowloon Station. We welcome all age groups and encourage everyone to become a BetterMe!



For the second consecutive year, AXA is hosting this outdoor carnival at the AXA x WONDERLAND. The event features three distinct Experience Zones: "Mind Health", "Physical Health", and "Wellness and ESG", integrating elements of physical and mental well-being as well as green living. It offers a variety of free classes, games and workshops for individuals of all ages.



This year, AXA BetterMe Weekend will offer a number of new experiential activities for both adults and children to enjoy. For example, the "BetterMe Maze" embeds various checkpoints and mini-games, incorporating hidden elements related to the environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) concepts to enhance the understanding of living an eco-friendly life. "CHILL Run!" is a specially designed track for participants to engage in a low-carbon racing event which aims to promote low-carbon travel to the public. "Bouncy Castle" showcases an inflatable castle with cute nature-themed characters, which not only offers an educational opportunity but also a great engagement activity for participants to relax and have fun together.



Throughout the event, there will be live band/busking performance besides around 20 fun-filled activities with different themes such as yoga sessions, art creation, face painting, balloon arts, aromatherapy workshops, physical fitness activities, reaction games, handcraft markets, and plant pounding workshops. Through this series of games and workshops, AXA BetterMe Weekend aims to create a relaxed environment where participants can unwind from their daily stress and spend some leisurely yet quality time with family and friends, enjoying live music and exciting games.



In addition, participants will receive exclusive commemorative items, including the limited-edition AXA BetterMe Weekend lanyard set, and go around the event venue to win badges by completing specific tasks or answering simple questions. Furthermore, various activity booths will also be giving away generous gifts. With all these thoughtful line-ups, we expect to see a lot of happy faces over the 2-day event and to inject positivity to the participants.



About AXA Hong Kong and Macau

AXA Hong Kong and Macau is a member of the AXA Group, a leading global insurer with presence in 51 markets and serving 93 million customers worldwide. Our purpose is to act for human progress by protecting what matters.



As one of the most diversified insurers in Hong Kong, we offer integrated solutions across Life, Health and General Insurance. We are the largest General Insurance provider and a major Health and Employee Benefits provider. Our aim is to not only be the insurer to provide comprehensive protection to our customers, but also a holistic partner to the individuals, businesses and community we serve. At the core of our service commitment is continuous product & service innovation and customer experience enrichment, which is achieved through actively listening to our customers' needs and leveraging and investing in technology and digital transformation.



We embrace our responsibility to be a driving force against climate change and a force for good to create shared value for our community. We are proud to be the first to address the importance of mental health through different products and services and thought leading iconic research. Our overall Sustainability Strategy, with emphasis on climate strategy and biodiversity commitment, is developed based on TCFD recommendations. We are committed to integrating environmental, social and governance factors across our business and strive to contribute to a sustainable future through 3 distinct roles - as an investor, insurer and an exemplary company.



