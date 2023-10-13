Brawl breaks out over Chawanmushi at Taipei revolving sushi eatery

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A fight broke out at a conveyor belt sushi restaurant in Taipei City on Thursday (Oct. 12) after two parties took offense at each other's behavior and began arguing over Chawanmushi, a Japanese egg custard dish.

At a revolving sushi bar, Kaitenzushi (回転寿司), on Zhongxiao East Road, Section 4 in Taipei City's Da'an District, a confrontation began when one party took issue with the other and engaged in a heated argument, which boiled over into a physical altercation inside and outside of the restaurant, reported ETtoday. During a scuffle in a stairwell, a woman was struck, causing her boyfriend to retaliate, but before engaging in the fight, he asked her to pay the NT$1,290 (US$40) bill.

According to a police investigation, a 39-year-old man surnamed Chiang (姜) and his 30-year-old girlfriend had just finished a long night of drinking and had stopped by the restaurant for a late-night snack and were joined by two male friends, surnamed Chang (張) and Chou (周), who had not been drinking.

Two men surnamed Wang (王), ages 28 and 23, also soon entered the restaurant to dine. However, they initially used aggressive language with restaurant staff and as they went to the seating area, they allegedly continuously glared in the direction of Chiang and his friends.



Chang (left) and Chiang clash with Wang. (Facebook, Breaking News Commune screenshot)

Chiang and his companions were confused by the stares and asked "What's wrong?" However, the two men allegedly responded with provocative language such as, "It's none of your business, mind your business."

This led Chiang and his friends to become dissatisfied and approach them. Chiang's girlfriend tried to dissuade him from pressing the matter further, but the two sides continued to clash.

During the confrontation, Chang asked one of the men from Wang's party who was wearing glasses, "Why are you looking at me?" The man replied by saying, "What's the problem? Is there something wrong with ordering Chawanmushi?"

Chiang then said, "Whether you order Chawanmushi is your business. Why the **** are you constantly staring at me? Is there a problem? What's the matter, bro?"



Two men surnamed Wang squat after fight. (Breaking News Commune screenshot)

At that moment, Wang stood up, grabbed his cup, knocked it on the table, and angrily said, "I was just ordering Chawanmushi." Chiang retorted, "You look like Chawanmushi" and "Why are you looking at me?"

When Chiang heard a restaurant staff member saying that he was going to call the police, he said "OK, you call the police for me... These two guys look like Chawanmushi..." He then challenged the Wang party to go downstairs to settle the issue outside, but they refused and one said, "Go downstairs for what? We just ordered our meal and then you came over."

The police said that the two parties did not know each other, and an argument broke out, eventually escalating into a street fight. When the police arrived at the scene, the two men surnamed Wang were crouching on the ground having apparently sustained injuries.

Chiang's group cooperated with the police and were taken to the police station for questioning. Subsequently, their cases were transferred to the District Prosecutor's Office to be investigated for assault (傷害罪) and interference with public order (妨害秩序).



Police strike Chiang (center) and his girlfriend with batons. (Breaking News Commune screenshot)

Witnesses stated that at that time, both parties were exchanging heated words inside the restaurant. They overheard Chiang mention that they should take the argument outside to avoid disrupting the business.

A physical altercation ensued within the restaurant and when it extended to the stairwell, Chiang's girlfriend was struck, angering him and prompting him to retaliate.

However, before engaging in the altercation, Chiang reportedly asked his girlfriend to make sure to go to the counter to settle the bill, which amounted to NT$1,290.

Later that evening Chiang and his party went back to the conveyor belt sushi restaurant to deliver beverages and inquire about any damages that needed compensation. They also apologized to the restaurant staff for the inconvenience they had caused.