Results of the ixCrypto Index Series Quarterly Review (2023 Q3)

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 13 October 2023 - Today, IX Asia Indexes announced the 2023 3rd quarter review of the ixCrypto Index ("IXCI") and ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes. The constituent changes and recapping at 40% of IXCI and ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes will be effective on 20th October 2023 (Friday). Results of the constituent review and exchange review as follows:



1. Constituent Review



1.1. ixCrypto Index

The number of constituents cryptos will change to 28 constituents with 1 addition and 3 deletions:



Addition



Toncoin

ApeCoin Internet Computer Algorand

ixCrypto 5 EW Index ("IXEW5") ixCrypto 5 SR Index ("IXSR5") ixCrypto 10 EW Index ("IXEW10") ixCrypto 10 SR Index ("IXSR10")

ixCrypto Altcoin 10 EW Index ("IXAEW10") ixCrypto Altcoin 10 SR Index ("IXASR10").

Toncoin

Shiba Inu

Binance BitForex Upbit Bitrue Hotcoin Global DigiFinex (New) Coinbase Exchange OKX Bybit (New) Bitmart (New)

After the change, the free float adjusted market capitalization coverage is 79.26%*, while the 90-day-average volume coverage is 79.78%*. The changes to the constituents will be effective on Oct 20, 2023 (Friday).There were no changes to the following indexes:There was one addition and one deletion to the following indexes:Since the last review, there has been a decrease in the crypto total market capitalisation from USD1.16tn to USD1.08tn (-6.90%), and a rise in the daily volume from USD36bn to USD43bn (+19.44%). Bitcoin remains as the largest crypto in the constituent list, with its price dropping 11.61% since the last review.As a result of exchange review, the selected 10 exchanges to generate each of the fair average prices for the constituents are as follows:The following exchanges were removed: LBank, MEXC, Gate.io.For more details about our exchange selection criteria, please emailFor more comprehensive information about the IXCI and ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes, including details about the constituents and their weights, please refer to the Appendices, or refer to the website https://ix-index.com/ for further information.

Appendix 1



ixCrypto Index ("IXCI")



Universe

All crypto coins traded in at least two different exchanges around the world

Selection Criteria

Cryptocurrencies ranking in the top 80% of cumulative full market capitalization ("MC") coverage and within an acceptable range in accordance with the Volume Buffer Rule in terms of 90-day average trading volume

Number of Constituents

Variable (28 in Q3 2023)

Launch Date

12th December 2018

Base Date

3rd December 2018

Base Value

1,000

Reconstitution Rule

If the coverage is below 75% or any of constituents is not within an acceptable range in accordance with the Volume Buffer Rule in terms of 90-day average trading volume, IXCI will be reconstituted to bring MC coverage back and do liquidity screening.

Reconstitution and Rebalancing Frequency

Quarterly and with a fast entry rule

Currency

US Dollar

Weighting Methodology

Free float adjusted market capitalization weighted with a cap of 40%

Dissemination

Every 5 seconds for 7x24

Website

https://ix-index.com/



Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Index





Crypto

90-day-average-volume *

90-day-average- Market Cap

Cumulative Market Coverage before Cap

Weighting (%) After 40% Cap#

1

Bitcoin

$12,701,868,809

$546,289,809,230

48.73%

40.00%

2

Ethereum

$5,252,942,546

$211,355,671,805

67.58%

37.09%

3

XRP

$1,362,949,458

$30,436,472,145

70.30%

5.14%

4

Cardano

$200,920,040

$9,764,591,270

71.17%

1.62%

5

Dogecoin

$329,480,217

$9,487,844,348

72.01%

1.62%

6

Solana

$408,785,348

$8,874,448,344

72.81%

1.55%

7

TRON

$179,993,097

$7,097,509,103

73.44%

1.47%

8

Polygon

$264,772,059

$5,844,218,660

73.96%

0.90%

9

Polkadot

$105,516,635

$5,745,409,004

74.47%

0.93%

10

Litecoin

$443,297,118

$5,741,022,829

74.99%

0.89%

11

Toncoin

$28,054,270

$5,459,289,016

75.47%

1.38%

12

Shiba Inu

$162,902,900

$4,741,215,777

75.90%

0.80%

13

Bitcoin Cash

$313,034,449

$4,401,144,325

76.29%

0.85%

14

Avalanche

$120,723,006

$3,985,369,302

76.64%

0.60%

15

Chainlink

$221,646,943

$3,670,781,435

76.97%

0.82%

16

Stellar

$145,965,194

$3,478,665,293

77.28%

0.58%

17

Uniswap

$81,715,273

$2,994,053,027

77.55%

0.47%

18

Cosmos

$75,472,816

$2,835,372,310

77.80%

0.48%

19

Monero

$68,862,478

$2,807,159,563

78.05%

0.50%

20

Ethereum Classic

$108,081,630

$2,426,942,886

78.27%

0.42%

21

Hedera

$69,505,725

$1,742,383,914

78.42%

0.31%

22

Filecoin

$105,575,652

$1,678,739,678

78.57%

0.28%

23

Lido DAO

$48,404,084

$1,556,893,884

78.71%

0.27%

24

Aptos

$114,737,696

$1,412,075,633

78.84%

0.24%

25

Arbitrum

$154,323,218

$1,318,329,409

78.96%

0.21%

26

VeChain

$31,835,952

$1,275,959,117

79.07%

0.23%

27

NEAR Protocol

$49,018,734

$1,187,532,442

79.18%

0.20%

28

The Graph

$36,181,306

$920,878,199

79.26%

0.15%



* 90-day-average-volume ranking in total market# Weighting (%) after 40% Cap is calculated based on the market capitalization of the index constituents on cut-off date, the arrangement of order may not be the same as 90-day-average- Market CapSelection of index constituents is based on the past 90-day-average market capitalization and volume.For the calculation methodology of the index, please refer to the "ixCrypto Index Methodology Paper" on our website.

Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes

