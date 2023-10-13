Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Police raid 50-room brothel in Taipei's Wanhua, 44 arrested

Taiwan gang-run operation uses mostly foreign sex workers

  549
By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/10/13 12:00
Wanhua's Diamond Building, where the raid occurred on Wednesday. (Google Maps, screenshot)

Wanhua's Diamond Building, where the raid occurred on Wednesday. (Google Maps, screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A large prostitution operation was busted in Taipei’s Wanhua District on Wednesday night (Oct. 11) resulting in 44 arrests.

Police released a statement after the raid and said nearly 100 officers entered a building on Kangding Road and arrested the head of the operation, surnamed Chen (陳), and eight accomplices, per CNA. Police also detained 31 female sex workers, 27 of whom were foreign, while the other four were Taiwanese.

Police also arrested five male customers in the 50-room complex. Chen and his eight accomplices will be charged by Taipei prosecutors with organized crime and public decency offenses.

Police said the raided building had been the subject of many public complaints regarding gang-run prostitution. Patrols will be strengthened as a result of the operation, and the 150 other cases related to prostitution uncovered in the same jurisdiction this year, police said.
Taipei
Wanhua District
Sex work in Taiwan
Prostitution in Taiwan
Organized crime in Taiwan
Sex trafficking in Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei court rules in favor of prisoner's right to vote
Taipei court rules in favor of prisoner's right to vote
2023/10/12 20:37
Taipei Fashion Week SS24 goes rebel
Taipei Fashion Week SS24 goes rebel
2023/10/12 17:49
Taipei 101 shines blue and white lights to show solidarity with Israel
Taipei 101 shines blue and white lights to show solidarity with Israel
2023/10/12 10:15
5-vehicle crash on National Highway 3 in New Taipei
5-vehicle crash on National Highway 3 in New Taipei
2023/10/11 14:14
New Taipei woman nearly dies after becoming stuck in freezer
New Taipei woman nearly dies after becoming stuck in freezer
2023/10/09 20:19