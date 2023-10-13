Police raid 50-room brothel in Taipei's Wanhua, 44 arrested

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A large prostitution operation was busted in Taipei’s Wanhua District on Wednesday night (Oct. 11) resulting in 44 arrests.

Police released a statement after the raid and said nearly 100 officers entered a building on Kangding Road and arrested the head of the operation, surnamed Chen (陳), and eight accomplices, per CNA. Police also detained 31 female sex workers, 27 of whom were foreign, while the other four were Taiwanese.

Police also arrested five male customers in the 50-room complex. Chen and his eight accomplices will be charged by Taipei prosecutors with organized crime and public decency offenses.

Police said the raided building had been the subject of many public complaints regarding gang-run prostitution. Patrols will be strengthened as a result of the operation, and the 150 other cases related to prostitution uncovered in the same jurisdiction this year, police said.