Taiwan KFC launches spooky fried chicken for Halloween

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) is launching a limited-edition of black skin fried chicken for Halloween which comes with three dipping sauces.

The black skin fried chicken is not overcooked but rather made with a special marinade that gives it a unique color and flavor. Three dipping sauces are also available to complement the chicken.

The pumpkin soup sauce is creamy and flavorful, the tomato curry sauce is sweet and spicy, and the blueberry yogurt sauce is tangy and refreshing. KFC encourages customers to turn the chicken into a canvas and dip it in the colorful sauces for a festive creation.

The sharing package includes one Halloween black skin whole chicken, two medium fries, an original egg tart gift box, a bottle of Coca-Cola, and three dipping sauces. About 10,000 sets are available for pre-ordering starting on Oct. 12 for NT$899 (US$27.9).

Meal orders need to be placed at least one day in advance, with pickup available the next day.



Three different sauces add variety to the main course. (Kentucky Fried Chicken photo)