Taiwan crypto investor spends NT$2 on fee, wins NT$10 million receipt lottery jackpot

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A cryptocurrency investor who spent NT$2 (US$0.06) on a transaction fee won the NT$10 million Special Prize in the latest edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery.

On Sept. 25, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) reported the winning numbers for the most recent round of the Taiwan receipt lottery. A total of 17 NT$10 million Special Prizes and 20 NT$2 million Grand Prizes were awarded for the July-August edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery.

A consumer surprisingly won the NT$10 million jackpot by only paying a NT$2 processing fee. After the news broke, people were curious about what the winner had purchased.

The winner was identified as a cryptocurrency investor who paid a NT$2 "service charge" on the MAX Exchange owned by MaiCoin, a Taiwanese digital asset trading group, at No. 68 Zhongxiao East Road, Section 5 in Taipei City's Xinyi District, reported ETtoday. While it's enviable, many netizens are also puzzled, "Can you even receive an invoice for NT$2?"

In addition, the winner also opted for a cloud invoice, reported Block Tempo. If they had set up automatic account entry, they could even save on stamp duty, making it a highly rewarding investment.

Among this edition's other Special Prizes, 7-Eleven reported five Special Prize winners and five Grand Prize winners. The luckiest 7-Eleven winner was a customer who after using a City Cafe gift card and redeeming points, spent only NT$5 to buy ready-to-eat food at the Xinglongmen Store in Taipei City's Neihu District.

FamilyMart reported that it had issued two receipts with the winning Special Prize numbers. The winner who spent the least and won the most bought a newspaper for NT$10 at the Meinong Tai’an Store in Kaohsiung City's Meinong District.

Hi-Life reported that it issued one receipt with the winning Special Prize number in this latest draw. The customer spent NT$44 for two bottled beverages at its store at 368, Section 1, Zhongping Road, in Hsinchu County's Hukou Township, which is near the Hukou Hakka Creative Park.

PX Mart said that it had one Special Prize and one Grand Prize winner. The Special Prize was awarded to a consumer who purchased Yakult, an oatmeal drink, green tea, and other beverages worth NT$367 at the Fengyuan Fencao Store in Changhua County

The winning number of the NT$10 million Special Prize for the July-August edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 21981893, while the winning number for the NT$2 million Grand Prize is 39597522.

The winning numbers for the First Prize are 09505831, 54219897, and 17469638. If all the digits on a receipt match any of these three sets of numbers in the right order, the prize is NT$200,000.