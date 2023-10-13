Samsung’s Portable SSD T9 Empowers Professionals with Exceptional Performance and Data Reliability

The T9 is Samsung's first Portable SSD featuring a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 interface, delivering increased productivity with up to 2,000 MB/s read/write speeds

Two times faster than previous models, users can transfer a 4GB video in two seconds

Maximum capacity of up to 4TB offers ample storage for pro-grade content



Samsung Electronics, a global leader in advanced memory technology, announced the release of its latest lineup of the T- series, the Portable Solid State Drive (SSD) T9 in Singapore. With its stylish and portable design, the T9 is built to keep data safe while on-the-go, empowering users with fast transfer speeds and ample storage, and providing the reliability and convenience they need.

Superior Performance and Massive Storage Capacity

Luxury Added to Ruggedness

Unmatched Reliability and Thermal Control

Manage T9 with Samsung Magician Software 8.0

Seamless Compatibility



Local Availability and Pricing

Product

Model

RRP (SGD)

Portable SSD T9 1TB

MU-PG1T0B/WW

$199.00

Portable SSD T9 2TB

MU-PG2T0B/WW

$339.00

Portable SSD T9 4TB

MU-PG4T0B/WW

$599.00



Samsung Portable SSD T9 Product Specifications

Interface

USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 (20Gbps)

Hardware



Information

Capacities 1)

1TB

2TB

4TB

Dimensions 2)

88 x 60 x 14mm

Weight 2)

122 grams

Performance

Sequential Read 3)

Up to 2,000 MB/sec

Up to 2,000 MB/sec

Up to 2,000 MB/sec

Sequential Write 3)

Up to 1,950 MB/sec

Up to 1,950 MB/sec

Up to 2,000 MB/sec

Durability

Drop Resistant 4)

Up to 3m

Security

Encryption

AES 256-bit hardware encryption

Software 5)

Samsung Magician Software

Compatibility

Operating System 6)

Windows®, macOS®, Android™

Device 6)

PCs, Laptops, Tablets, Smartphones

Reliability

Temperature 7)

Operating

0°C to 60°C

Non-Operating

-40°C to 85°C

Humidity

5% to 95% non-condensing

Shock

Non-Operating

1,500G, duration: 0.5ms, 3 axis

Vibration

Non-Operating

20~2,000Hz, 20G

Certifications

CE, BSMI, KC, VCCI, RCM, FCC, IC, UL, TUV, CB, EAC, UKCA, BIS

RoHS Compliance

RoHS 2

Warranty 8)

Five (5) Year Limited Warranty



"With advances in high-resolution photos and the rising popularity of 4K videos, professional content creators now face the necessity of transferring large amounts of data on a frequent basis," said Hangu Sohn, Vice President of Memory Brand Product Biz Team at Samsung Electronics. "The T9 offers a solution for professionals to alleviate the challenges that come with managing their data, and Samsung will continue to provide optimised memory solutions that enable professionals to fully concentrate on achieving their creative potential."The T9 offers maximum sequential read/write speeds of 2,000 megabytes-per-second (MB/s) on the USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 interface. Approximately two times faster than the previous model T7, speeds of this level allow users to transfer a 4-gigabyte (GB) Full HD video in nearly two seconds.The T9 comes in three different capacity options to fit the needs of every creator. With 1-terabyte (TB), 2TB and 4TB varieties, the T9 makes it possible to complete quick and frequent transfers while providing ample storage for large volumes of data. Its compact size, similar to that of a credit card, allows creators to carry their inspiration wherever they go with the least of limitations on their creative process.The T9 delivers not only functional advantages, but also unique design benefits under the concept of 'luxury added to ruggedness' based on the 'rugged' design concept of the T7 Shield. The curved diagonal lines and reverse carbon patterns on the surface of T9 gives the rubber a fabric-like feel for the user, like a luxurious wallet.Professional creators push the boundaries of what's possible, and their data is invaluable. Resistant to drops of up to three meters high and guaranteed with a five-year limited warranty, the Portable SSD T9's sturdy design is built to keep data safe with the reliability that users need and empowers them to pursue their most ambitious projects.For creators who require fast and efficient large file transfers without slowdowns, the T9 is the perfect companion. With Samsung's Dynamic Thermal Guard, it efficiently minimises the performance drops that can be caused by overheating, ensuring consistent and fast transfer speeds. Moreover, the T9 is designed in compliance with the international safety standard IEC 62368-1, making it an ideal choice for a wide range of demanding tasks with minimal heat transfer.The Samsung Magician software provides an enhanced experience for users through features such as performance benchmark, security functions, firmware updates and real time health status check. Firmware update is a very important feature for memory products, and Magician software is ready to solve any field issues that might occur. With the new 8.0 version released in September 2023, all Samsung software such as Data migration, PSSD software, Card authentication tool, will be integrated to Magician software and the OS support range will be expanded, for Windows, Mac, and Android user convenience.With proven experience in Portable SSD compatibility, Samsung has designed the T9 to meet the USB Type-C power spec and to support the seamless workflow of professional creators. This has enhanced compatibility across operating systems such as Windows, macOS, smartphones and tablets, gaming consoles and professional high-resolution cameras. The T9 also comes with USB Type C-to-C and USB Type C-to-A cables.The Portable SSD T9 series will be available on Samsung Online Store , Lazada, Shopee, and major consumer electronics retailers starting

