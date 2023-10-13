Victorian Holdings Acquires Foodie Magazine, Hong Kong's Leading Online Food Publication

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 13 October 2023 - Victorian Holdings, the pioneering lifestyle media group founded by Kieran and Alexandra Gibb, acquires Foodie Magazine, Hong Kong's leading digital publication covering food, drink and dining culture.



With over 14-year legacy as the city's premier online food media brand, Foodie Magazine was seen by Victorian Holdings as an ideal addition to their portfolio of hospitality, lifestyle and marketing services. The acquisition presents an opportunity to restore Foodie Magazine's former stature as the authoritative voice on Hong Kong's dynamic culinary scene.



Foodie Magazine will continue operating as an independent title under the Victorian Holdings umbrella. A dedicated editorial team will be focused solely on delivering exceptional dining journalism and coverage of Hong Kong's restaurants, bars, chefs and beverages. Although Victorian Holdings has deep expertise across hospitality through its other portfolio ventures including leading restaurant marketing agency Monogic, they will establish a distinct and independent team for Foodie to maintain its editorial integrity and independence.



Further details on Foodie Magazine's organisational structure and commitment to independent journalism will be shared in due course. Victorian Holdings aims to leverage its resources and experience in food and lifestyle media to honour Foodie's legacy while evolving the brand for the digital age.



For partnership opportunities, businesses can reach the Foodie editorial team directly at editorial@afoodieworld.com. Victorian Holdings looks forward to building upon Foodie Magazine's strong foundations and continuing its legacy as the publication of record for Hong Kong's vibrant and ever-evolving culinary landscape.



Hashtag: #VictorianHoldings



