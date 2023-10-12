Taipei court rules in favor of prisoner's right to vote

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taipei court has ruled that a voting booth must be provided in Taipei Prison marking the first time in Taiwan history that a prisoner will be allowed to vote.

An inmate named Lin (林) serving a sentence in Taipei Prison filed a complaint with the electoral commission in March requesting the ability to vote, per UDN. Lin filed a lawsuit after relevant authorities said that it was possible Lin could apply for an outing to cast his ballot, based on his view that this was not practical.

The court ruled in Lin’s favor saying that regulations for prisoner outings were designed to facilitate employment opportunities or to develop skills, and are in no way related to voting. Further, the court said to meet the requirements for an outing, inmates must display good behavior, have been in prison for more than three months, or possess special talents and skills.

Even if inmates do not meet these requirements, they still have the right to vote, the court said. Therefore, it ruled that the state must implement other ways for prisoners to cast their ballots to protect inmate’s right to vote.

The court said that setting up a voting station in the prison would occur in line with existing electoral laws, and no legal changes would need to be made to do so.

According to Taiwan’s criminal code, certain convictions may include barring individuals from holding public office or becoming a public official as a punishment. However, disenfranchisement is not allowed to be used as a punishment for crime.