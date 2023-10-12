Convicted murderer's bid for Taiwan presidency criticized by legislators

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The presidential bid of convicted murderer, prison escapee, extortionist, and self-proclaimed emperor of Taiwan and the world Lan Hsin-qi (藍信祺) has been described as a waste of national resources by Taiwan’s electoral commission head.

Li Chin-yung (李進勇) made the comments at a meeting of the Legislative Yuan’s internal affairs committee on Thursday (Oct. 12). Lin said Taiwan’s system of the rule of law should not be used to platform people like Lan, per CNA.

Democratic Progressive Party member Chuang Jui-hsiung (莊瑞雄) also attended the meeting. He said Lan’s declared intention to run is “strange,” because even if he gathers enough support to run, he will be barred from doing so by electoral regulations.

SETN reported that Lan’s presidential bid was announced by the electoral commission in September. He is campaigning on several bizarre policies including giving everyone in the world hundreds of millions of dollars, and disestablishing all government security and defense agencies.

Chuang noted that Lan, who previously worked as an international marriage agent, has promoted reducing the legal age for marriage to 15, and enforcing state-arranged marriages for any unmarried people by the time they turn 27. He has also said he wants to abolish all prisons.

Lan first ran for president in 2016, campaigning with the line “anyone who does not support me will die.” He was investigated by police for public death threats made against Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), and DPP and Kuomintang (KMT) members following the announcement of his candidacy.