Bupa Hong Kong's Office Awarded LEED Gold Certification, Highlighting Commitment to Sustainable Business Practices

Recognising Bupa’s efforts in reducing carbon footprint and enhancing employee wellbeing

Fiona Harris (left), Managing Director of Bupa Hong Kong, receives the LEED Gold Certification under "LEED v4 Interior Design and Construction: Commercial Interiors" from Jing Wang (right), Vice President of U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) North Asia

By optimising the design of the electrical, lighting, and all mechanical systems, the energy consumption was reduced by 28% below the baseline, which is equivalent to 170,608 kWh

50% reduction of water consumption from choosing suitable water fixtures certified with the Hong Kong Water Efficiency Labelling Scheme Grade

Human-centric lighting that adjusts light levels according to employees' body clocks, enhancing performance and productivity while optimising energy consumption

Conscious selection of sustainable products and materials such as Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified wood, materials with a high recycled content, and locally sourced materials. The selected furniture items are also certified with sustainability credentials and are fully recyclable at end of their life

Providing a healthier environment through high-grade air filtration using MERV 13 filters and a ventilation system equipped with sensors to monitor and maintain the indoor carbon dioxide concentration

Promoting eco-friendly practices such as separate waste collection facilities and collection points for items like batteries, mercury-containing lamps, and electronic waste

Effective metering system to monitor, report and optimise energy consumption and operational energy performance

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 12 October 2023 - Bupa Hong Kong proudly announces that its office at The Quayside has been awarded the esteemed Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification under 'LEED v4 Interior Design and Construction: Commercial Interiors'. This recognition not only underscores Bupa's commitment to sustainability as a core pillar of its business strategy but also serves as a testament to the exceptional accomplishments in waste reduction, energy efficiency and employee engagement that are deeply embedded in its office design.The LEED certification, a globally recognised symbol of sustainability achievement and leadership awarded by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), has played a vital role in guiding Bupa's transition to a healthier, more efficient and cost-saving green office environment. In 2021, Bupa strategically relocated its office to The Quayside, a LEED Platinum-certified building, reflecting its dedication to fostering a sustainable workplace culture for employees and partners.Sustainability forms the bedrock of Bupa's strategic goals, underpinning our eco-friendlier business operations that strive to mitigate environmental impact. In collaboration with Ryder (Lead Consultant, Architect and Interior Designer), NV5 and Asian European Engineering, all renowned experts in sustainable design, Bupa's new office space integrates sustainability and carbon reduction principles into its office design by incorporating cutting-edge technology, sustainable materials specification and innovative solutions."We are honoured to receive the prestigious LEED Gold recognition for our headquarters in Hong Kong," said Fiona Harris, Managing Director of Bupa Hong Kong. "This achievement validates our efforts in creating an eco-friendly workplace that positively impacts both our employees and the environment. LEED-certified buildings aim to raise the standards in reducing carbon footprint and embracing green technology. These principals align perfectly with our commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship, where we focus on areas where we can drive the greatest impact for 'making a better world' that is core to our purpose."To achieve the LEED certification, Bupa Hong Kong's office project underwent a thorough assessment in areas such as water efficiency, energy and atmosphere, indoor environmental quality, and materials and resources. The project stood out due to the following features and achievements:Bupa is committed to becoming a Net Zero business by 2040, partnering with CLP Power Hong Kong Ltd (CLP) to source clean energy, resulting in annual savings of over 1,500 tonnes of CO2e, equivalent to taking approximately 340 cars off the road each year. The company's dedication to implementing sustainable practices extends beyond its physical office and workplace design. Bupa strives to create an office environment that is not only environmentally friendly but also conducive to the overall wellbeing of its employees.Hashtag: #BupaHongKong

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Bupa insurance and health services in Hong Kong

Bupa's purpose is helping people live longer, healthier, happier lives and making a better world.



We are an international healthcare company serving over 38 million customers worldwide. With no shareholders, we reinvest profits into providing more and better healthcare for the benefit of current and future customers.



In Hong Kong, we offer one-stop solutions across domestic health insurance, international health insurance, as well as healthcare services through Quality HealthCare Medical Services (QHMS).



Our expertise in healthcare insurance has gained the trust of more than 400,000 customers and 3,200 companies. We have provided quality health insurance for Hong Kong's civil servants for more than 20 years.



Our healthcare provision arm, QHMS, became part of Bupa in October 2013. We offer Western Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine, Diagnostics & Imaging, Dental, Physiotherapy, Mental Health and Wellness services through a network of provider service points in Hong Kong. We also operate a private nursing agency and Bupa medical centres and dental centres in Hong Kong.

