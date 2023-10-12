Taiwan ranks as No. 2 target for cyber attacks in Asia Pacific

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan was the No. 2 target for cyber attacks in the Asia Pacific, ranking only behind South Korea, Microsoft Corporation said Thursday (Oct. 12).

In the latest edition of its annual Digital Defense Report, the technology company said that the 120 countries in the survey often were targeted by government actors. The role of influence operations to try and change opinions related to elections was also expanding, the report said.

The United States, Israel, and Ukraine were the prime targets for hackers and cyber attacks, but the practices were intensifying across the world, per CNA. The main aims of the hackers were to obtain confidential data, observe communications, or influence the information read by people.

In the Asia Pacific region, South Korea formed the top target for attacks, accounting for 17% of the cases between July 2022 and June 2023. Taiwan came in second place with 15%, with India following as No. 3 with 13% of the attacks.

The use of ransomware and multi-factor authentication (MFA) fatigue attacks posed increased threats, while the hackers had also started employing AI. However, Microsoft said AI could also help identify, predict, analyze, and respond to threats.