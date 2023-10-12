Taipei Fashion Week SS24 goes rebel

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Fashion Week 2023 opened with six brands showcasing their latest spring/summer 2024 collections, centered on the theme of youth through punk culture and street art.

Dancers wearing loose-fitting, hip-hop-style fashion from (A)crypsis and .67ARROW opened the show at Songshan Cultural and Creative Park on Wednesday (Oct. 11), transforming the runway into a ring and injecting energy into the venue. (A)crypsis focus on men's wear and have frequently joined Tokyo Fashion Week.

PLATEAU STUDIO's latest collection responded to the post-epidemic life, with Taiwanese graffiti artist Reach spraying on a model wearing all-white and a gas mask in the center of the stage as other models walked by. The artist began covering the white outfit in dreamy colors, ending with black, jagged lines, freeing the audience's soul in a humorous and rebellious way.

oqLiq debuted a trendy, pinky octopus neck pillow, responding to adolescence with hand-drawn elements from comics. The theme for oqLiq in SS24 is "diffusion" which was inspired by the potential diffusion models in AI art.

Just In XX founder Justin Chou's (周昱穎) models dressed up as monsters in an edgy display, inspired by a conversation between Chou and an artificial intelligence chatbot that generated six fictional characters with mental disorders. Chou appeared wearing MSCHF's oversized big red boots and carrying his beloved puppy, while the Dora the Explorer-inspired footwear reflecting the designer's naughtiness.

