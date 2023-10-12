Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Taipei Fashion Week SS24 goes rebel

Opening show features 6 major designers

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2023/10/12 17:49
Taipei Fashion Week spring/summer 2024 begins. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

Taipei Fashion Week spring/summer 2024 begins. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Fashion Week 2023 opened with six brands showcasing their latest spring/summer 2024 collections, centered on the theme of youth through punk culture and street art.

Dancers wearing loose-fitting, hip-hop-style fashion from (A)crypsis and .67ARROW opened the show at Songshan Cultural and Creative Park on Wednesday (Oct. 11), transforming the runway into a ring and injecting energy into the venue. (A)crypsis focus on men's wear and have frequently joined Tokyo Fashion Week.

PLATEAU STUDIO's latest collection responded to the post-epidemic life, with Taiwanese graffiti artist Reach spraying on a model wearing all-white and a gas mask in the center of the stage as other models walked by. The artist began covering the white outfit in dreamy colors, ending with black, jagged lines, freeing the audience's soul in a humorous and rebellious way.

oqLiq debuted a trendy, pinky octopus neck pillow, responding to adolescence with hand-drawn elements from comics. The theme for oqLiq in SS24 is "diffusion" which was inspired by the potential diffusion models in AI art.

Just In XX founder Justin Chou's (周昱穎) models dressed up as monsters in an edgy display, inspired by a conversation between Chou and an artificial intelligence chatbot that generated six fictional characters with mental disorders. Chou appeared wearing MSCHF's oversized big red boots and carrying his beloved puppy, while the Dora the Explorer-inspired footwear reflecting the designer's naughtiness.

For more shows and information, please visit the website.
Taipei Fashion Week
SS24
fashion show
high couture
MSCHF

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese traditional art sweeps Taipei Fashion Week AW23
Taiwanese traditional art sweeps Taipei Fashion Week AW23
2023/03/08 13:10
Hanbok fashion show in Taipei highlights beauty of traditional Korean culture
Hanbok fashion show in Taipei highlights beauty of traditional Korean culture
2022/11/12 00:20
Singer Natsukawa Rimi performs at southern Taiwan music festival Hearhere
Singer Natsukawa Rimi performs at southern Taiwan music festival Hearhere
2022/10/18 16:04
North Coast Fashion Art Festival features Taiwan's knitting queen Giogia Pan
North Coast Fashion Art Festival features Taiwan's knitting queen Giogia Pan
2022/04/22 15:59
Taiwan-based designer Daniel Wong's NFTs to come with access to private clubs
Taiwan-based designer Daniel Wong's NFTs to come with access to private clubs
2022/04/19 18:50